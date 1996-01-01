Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microeconomics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microeconomics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

Elasticity

Income Elasticity of Demand

Next Topic

Income Elasticity of Demand helps us identify normal goods and inferior goods.

1

concept

Income Elasticity of Demand

clock
10m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2
Problem

Johnny Clutch just got a raise from $900 per week to $1100 per week. As a result, he decreases the amount of ramen noodles he buys from seven cartons a week to one carton a week. For Johnny, ramen noodles are:

3
Problem

Johnny Clutch just got a raise from $950 per week to $1,050 per week. As a result, he increases the number of concerts he attends by five percent. His demand for concerts is:

4
Problem

A twelve percent increase in consumer income has caused the quantity of orange juice demanded to increase from 24,000 to 26,000. The income elasticity of demand for orange juice is:

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.