PPF - Comparative Advantage and Absolute Advantage quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the benefit of having an absolute advantage in the production of one good? The benefit is that a producer can make more of that good using the same resources, leading to greater efficiency and higher output.

What is the difference between absolute advantage and comparative advantage? Absolute advantage is the ability to produce more of a good with the same resources, while comparative advantage is the ability to produce a good at a lower opportunity cost.

Which quality best describes a producer with an absolute advantage: efficient, fast, accurate, or prolific? Efficient best describes a producer with an absolute advantage, as they can produce more output with the same resources.

True or false: Higher opportunity costs equal a greater comparative advantage. False. Comparative advantage is based on having a lower opportunity cost, not a higher one.

Are the ratios 6:2 and 9:3 equivalent in terms of opportunity cost calculations? Yes, both ratios simplify to 3:1, so they are equivalent for opportunity cost calculations.

Which of the following statements is correct regarding absolute and comparative advantage? Absolute advantage refers to producing more with the same resources, while comparative advantage refers to producing at a lower opportunity cost.