Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

PPF - Comparative Advantage and Absolute Advantage quiz #1 Flashcards

PPF - Comparative Advantage and Absolute Advantage quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/27
  • What is the benefit of having an absolute advantage in the production of one good?
    The benefit is that a producer can make more of that good using the same resources, leading to greater efficiency and higher output.
  • What is the difference between absolute advantage and comparative advantage?
    Absolute advantage is the ability to produce more of a good with the same resources, while comparative advantage is the ability to produce a good at a lower opportunity cost.
  • Which quality best describes a producer with an absolute advantage: efficient, fast, accurate, or prolific?
    Efficient best describes a producer with an absolute advantage, as they can produce more output with the same resources.
  • True or false: Higher opportunity costs equal a greater comparative advantage.
    False. Comparative advantage is based on having a lower opportunity cost, not a higher one.
  • Are the ratios 6:2 and 9:3 equivalent in terms of opportunity cost calculations?
    Yes, both ratios simplify to 3:1, so they are equivalent for opportunity cost calculations.
  • Which of the following statements is correct regarding absolute and comparative advantage?
    Absolute advantage refers to producing more with the same resources, while comparative advantage refers to producing at a lower opportunity cost.
  • Given two producers, which manufacturer has the absolute advantage?
    The manufacturer who can produce more of a good with the same resources has the absolute advantage.
  • What is the best measurement to use to determine who might have the absolute advantage?
    The best measurement is the maximum output of a good that each producer can achieve with the same resources.
  • Which describes a way in which consumers most likely benefit from producers’ absolute advantage?
    Consumers benefit from lower prices and greater availability of goods when producers have an absolute advantage.
  • Which calculation helps determine which producer has the absolute advantage?
    Comparing the maximum output of each producer for a given good determines who has the absolute advantage.
  • Who has the absolute advantage in selling salads?
    The person who can sell more salads using the same resources has the absolute advantage.
  • Who has the absolute advantage in selling coffees?
    The person who can sell more coffees using the same resources has the absolute advantage.
  • What is the relationship between production costs and comparative advantage?
    Comparative advantage is determined by lower opportunity costs, not necessarily lower production costs.
  • Which of the following ideas is closely linked to the theory of absolute advantage?
    Specialization is closely linked to absolute advantage, as producers focus on goods they produce most efficiently.
  • Which quality best describes a producer with an absolute advantage?
    Efficient, as they can produce more output with the same resources.
  • Who has the comparative advantage in selling pastries?
    The person who can sell pastries at a lower opportunity cost has the comparative advantage.
  • Which statement is the best description of comparative advantage?
    Comparative advantage is the ability to produce a good at a lower opportunity cost than another producer.
  • A producer with a comparative advantage has the ability to produce a good or service at what cost?
    At a lower opportunity cost than other producers.
  • If a nation has a comparative disadvantage in the production of some commodity, what should it do?
    It should specialize in goods where it has a comparative advantage and trade for goods where it has a comparative disadvantage.
  • A country with an absolute advantage can produce a good or service how?
    It can produce more of the good or service using the same amount of resources as other countries.
  • Who has the comparative advantage in selling smoothies?
    The person who can sell smoothies at a lower opportunity cost has the comparative advantage.
  • Select the correct definition of the term 'comparative advantage.'
    Comparative advantage is the ability to produce a good at a lower opportunity cost than another producer.
  • What does 'the ability to produce a good using fewer inputs than another producer' describe?
    This describes absolute advantage.
  • How is absolute advantage found when comparing different producers?
    By comparing which producer can make more of a good with the same resources.
  • When a country has a comparative advantage in the production of a good, what should it do?
    It should specialize in producing that good and trade for others.
  • Absolute advantage is found by comparing different producers’ what?
    By comparing their maximum outputs for a given good using the same resources.
  • How can we determine absolute advantage by comparing different producers?
    By evaluating which producer can produce more of a good with the same amount of resources.