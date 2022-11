Introductory Economic Models

Everyone has different levels of productivity. Who's better at making what? How do we define "better"?

1 concept Two PPFs, Specialization, and Absolute Advantage The video is coming soon

2 concept Opportunity Costs and Comparative Advantage The video is coming soon

3 Problem Who has the absolute advantage in making scrambled eggs?

A Joe B Carla C No one

4 Problem Who has the absolute advantage in making fresh squeezed orange juice?

A Joe B Carla C No One

5 Problem Who has the comparative advantage in making scrambled eggs? A Joe B Carla C No one