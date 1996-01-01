Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference between a price floor and a price ceiling? A price ceiling is a government-imposed maximum price, while a price floor is a government-imposed minimum price.

How do regulations on prices affect business practices? Price regulations can lead to shortages or surpluses, affecting production, hiring, and market strategies.

What are the results of the imposition of rent controls? Rent controls, a type of price ceiling, often lead to shortages of rental units and reduced incentives for landlords to maintain properties.

Which point on a supply and demand graph shows minimum wage as the price floor? The point above the equilibrium price where the price floor is set represents minimum wage.

On which kinds of goods do governments generally place price ceilings? Governments typically place price ceilings on essential goods like housing and basic food items.

Can prices be set too low by government intervention? Yes, if a price ceiling is set below equilibrium, it can cause shortages.