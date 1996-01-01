Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Floors

As I always say sometimes, "you can't go higher than the ceiling and you can't go lower than the floor."

1 concept Price Ceilings 7m Play a video:

2 example Price Ceilings 2m Play a video:

3 Problem When the government imposes a binding price ceiling, it causes A The supply curve to shift to the right B The demand curve to shift to the right C A shortage of the good D A surplus of the good

4 Problem A price ceiling will have no impact on a market if it is set A below last year’s average price B above the equilibrium price C by knowledgeable government officials D below the equilibrium price

5 Problem All of the following are problems associated with price ceilings except: A chronic excess demand B an eventual decline in the number of suppliers C the need to use ration coupons to purchase a good D chronic excess supply E landlords failing to maintain rent-controlled properties adequately

6 concept Price Floors and Black Markets 8m Play a video:

7 example Price Floors 2m Play a video: