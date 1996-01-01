Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Compared with other methods used to set prices, cost-plus pricing is relatively simple. True; cost-plus pricing is straightforward and easy to implement.

Setting a price with no variation for product buyers is called a one price policy. True; a one price policy means all buyers pay the same price.

Which one of the following is not a measure of the price level? Minimum wage is not a measure of the overall price level.

Which of the following taxes has a ceiling on the amount of annual earnings subject to tax? Social Security payroll tax has a ceiling on taxable earnings.

The price strategy of unbundling involves what? Selling components of a product separately rather than as a package.

What is the amount of money a business thinks it should charge for its product or service called? It is called the target or intended price.