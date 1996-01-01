Short Run Shutdown Decision quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

In the short run, what can a firm that produces and sells house paint adjust in response to market conditions? In the short run, a firm can adjust its level of output and variable inputs (like labor and materials), but cannot change its fixed costs or exit the market permanently.

At which point will a firm be indifferent between shutting down and continuing to produce in the short run? A firm will be indifferent between shutting down and continuing to produce when the market price equals the minimum average variable cost; at this point, revenue just covers variable costs.

Based on a chart showing costs and prices, at which price will a firm decide to shut down in the short run? A firm will shut down in the short run if the market price falls below the minimum average variable cost, as it cannot cover its variable costs.

Which condition represents a firm's short-run decision to shut down? A firm's short-run shutdown condition is when the market price is less than the average variable cost at the profit-maximizing output.

What is the difference between a firm's shutdown and exit decisions? Shutdown is a temporary halt in production in the short run, while exit is a permanent departure from the market in the long run.

Why are fixed costs considered sunk costs in the short run shutdown decision? Fixed costs are considered sunk because they must be paid regardless of whether the firm produces or not, and cannot be recovered in the short run.