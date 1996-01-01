Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microeconomics

Perfect Competition

Short Run Shutdown Decision

We shutdown the business if producing units will cause us to lose more money.

Short Run Shutdown Decision

Short Run Shutdown Decision (continued)

Short Run Shutdown Decision on the Graph

The price for a pair of edible underpants is $50. In the short-run, the firm should: 

The price for a pair of edible underpants is $50. In the short-run, the firm’s total revenue is: 

The price for a pair of edible underpants is $50. In the short-run, the firm’s profit (or loss) is: 

The firm shuts down at any price below: 

What is the least amount of output, assuming the firm does not shut down? 

If the price falls from P4 to P3, then output will decrease by

