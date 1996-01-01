Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 25 ) Hide definitions

What are the determinants of supply? Determinants of supply include input prices, technology, number of sellers, expectations, and government policies such as taxes and subsidies.

A decrease in the prices of inputs will cause which of the following to occur in the short run? A decrease in input prices will increase supply, shifting the supply curve to the right.

What is the difference between supply and quantity supplied? Supply refers to the entire relationship between price and quantity supplied, while quantity supplied is the specific amount offered at a particular price.

Which of the following is not held constant in a supply schedule? Price is not held constant in a supply schedule; it varies to show how quantity supplied changes.

How do the forces of supply and demand affect the sale of ticket prices? Supply and demand determine ticket prices; if demand exceeds supply, prices rise, and if supply exceeds demand, prices fall until equilibrium is reached.

Which of the following will cause a change in the quantity of chocolate chip cookies supplied? A change in the price of chocolate chip cookies will cause a change in the quantity supplied.