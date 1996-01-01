Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microeconomics

Supply and Demand

Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis

Equation of a Demand Curve

Isolating Variables in the Demand Equation

Equation of a Supply Curve

Isolating Variables in the Supply Equation

Finding Equilibrium Using Algebra

Finding Equilibrium Using Algebra

The supply and demand curves for a product are as follows: 

Qd = 10560 − 80P
P = 1 40Qs + 6

What is the equilibrium price and quantity of the product? 

Finding Equilibrium with Equations and a Graph

