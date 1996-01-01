Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve quiz #1 Flashcards

Refer to Figure 5-1. With reference to graph A, at a price of $5, what is the total revenue?

Total revenue at a price of $5 is calculated by multiplying the price ($5) by the quantity demanded at that price. Using the method described in the lesson, find the quantity corresponding to $5 on the demand curve and multiply: Total Revenue = Price × Quantity. For example, if the quantity demanded at $5 is 6 units, total revenue would be $5 × 6 = $30.