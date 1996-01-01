- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Consider two plants growing under identical CO2 concentrations but with different water availability: Plant A well-watered, Plant B water-limited. Analyze how water limitation may affect glucose production and O2 output in photosynthesis.
Design an experiment (conceptually) that would test the hypothesis that branching density correlates with the rate of enzymatic glucose release, indicating which polysaccharides you would compare and what measurement you'd record.
Integrate structural knowledge to predict which type of cooked rice (higher amylose vs higher amylopectin content) will have a lower glycemic response and explain the structural basis for this prediction.
Why does the percentage of energy derived from carbohydrates increase as exercise intensity increases?
You are designing a 12-week randomized controlled trial to test whether a psyllium supplement reduces LDL-cholesterol compared with placebo. Which study design element combination best synthesizes physiological understanding and methodological rigor?
Propose an experiment (brief outline) to test how pH affects salivary amylase activity using starch substrate, indicating expected results and controls.
Which succinct statement captures the key difference between liver and skeletal muscle glycogen function?
An endurance athlete consumes 3,000 kcal/day. Calculate the lower-bound AMDR grams for carbohydrates (45% of calories) and state whether this lower-bound exceeds the RDA of 130 g/day. Show work.
Which of the following single-week practical plans most directly increases intake of nutrient-dense, fiber-rich, whole-grain carbohydrates while also aiming to reduce added sugars?
Person Z (70 kg) wants to sweeten a 250 mL beverage that typically contains 10 g sucrose per serving using either Sweetener A (relative sweetness 250×, ADI 10 mg/kg) or Sweetener B (relative sweetness 1,000×, ADI 4 mg/kg). For each sweetener, determine the mg needed per serving and whether one serving would exceed that sweetener's per-day ADI for Person Z.
A manufacturer wants to reformulate a soda that originally contained 12 g sucrose per 355 mL can using an alternative sweetener that is 600× sweeter. How many milligrams of the alternative should be added per can to match sweetness (assume sweetness scales linearly)?
A sweetener is listed as 1,000× sweeter than sucrose. How many milligrams of this sweetener would replace 5 teaspoons of sucrose if one teaspoon of sugar equals 4 g?
Sucralose is approximately 600 times sweeter than sucrose. How many milligrams of sucralose are needed to match the sweetness of a beverage containing 20 grams (20,000 mg) of sucrose?
Place the following events in the correct chronological order that occur after eating a high-carbohydrate meal: A) Glucose transporters increase on cell membranes; B) Blood glucose rises; C) Pancreatic β-cells secrete insulin; D) Glycogen synthesis in liver and muscle increases.
When evaluating a public health claim that "tight glycemic control prevents all diabetes complications," which critique is most accurate?