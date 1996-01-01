Person Z (70 kg) wants to sweeten a 250 mL beverage that typically contains 10 g sucrose per serving using either Sweetener A (relative sweetness 250×, ADI 10 mg/kg) or Sweetener B (relative sweetness 1,000×, ADI 4 mg/kg). For each sweetener, determine the mg needed per serving and whether one serving would exceed that sweetener's per-day ADI for Person Z.