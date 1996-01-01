- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
What is the primary effect of increased thyroxine (T4) secretion on basal metabolic rate (BMR) and on long-term energy balance?
Which piece of evidence would most strongly support the thrifty gene hypothesis at a population level?
Which economic policy mechanism is often implicated in making processed, low-nutrient foods cheaper relative to fresh produce and thereby contributing to obesity risk?
Given a public health goal to reduce childhood obesity, which single policy would most directly alter societal-level drivers rather than community- or individual-level factors?
Which physiological responses are characteristic of the body’s attempt to return to a set point after weight loss?
A person reduces intake by 500 kcal/day for 30 days. Using 1 kg fat ≈ 7700 kcal, the expected weight loss is (500 × 30) / 7700 = 1.95 kg. If metabolic adaptation lowers basal energy expenditure by 150 kcal/day during the diet, what is the actual expected weight loss that month and what does that difference illustrate about set point physiology? Show calculations.
Design the strongest feasible human study to test the thrifty gene hypothesis and identify a critical confounder that must be controlled. Which study design and confounder pairing is best?
Which of the following societal changes is NOT typically cited as a driver of the rise in population obesity rates since 1970?
Which hormone is primarily released from adipose tissue and signals the hypothalamus to promote satiety?
A twin study reports BMI correlations: monozygotic twins 0.7, dizygotic twins 0.35. Using the classical twin method (heritability ≈ 2*(rMZ − rDZ)), what is the estimated heritability of BMI and what does that imply about genetic contribution?