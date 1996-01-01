A person reduces intake by 500 kcal/day for 30 days. Using 1 kg fat ≈ 7700 kcal, the expected weight loss is (500 × 30) / 7700 = 1.95 kg. If metabolic adaptation lowers basal energy expenditure by 150 kcal/day during the diet, what is the actual expected weight loss that month and what does that difference illustrate about set point physiology? Show calculations.