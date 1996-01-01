- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which USDA program is specifically designed to provide supplemental foods to low-income adults age 60 and over?
Which argument best evaluates why coordination between federal programs and community-based organizations is essential to reduce residual food insecurity?
An evaluator argues that the primary remaining gap in U.S. food assistance is not funding but logistical issues (transport, delivery, culturally appropriate foods, and application complexity). Which evidence-based response best evaluates this claim?
Both undernutrition and diet-related obesity resulting from poor-quality, energy-dense diets in low-income populations are best classified as which of the following?
Which explanation best interprets why single women heading households have consistently higher reported rates of food insecurity than two-parent households?
If a city contains 2,450,000 households, estimate the range (lower and upper bounds) of households likely reporting low or very low food security using the USDA prevalence range. Show your calculations.
A 20-year-old undergraduate living off-campus with limited income is food insecure and needs both immediate groceries and longer-term consistent support. Which combination of resources best addresses both immediate and sustained needs?
A household reports frequent worry about running out of food but on average maintains the same number of meals and calories. Under USDA categorizations, how is this household best classified?
A university has 28,000 students living in 11,000 on-campus and off-campus households. Campus survey data show about 25% of students report food insecurity. If each household contains on average 1.8 students, estimate how many households likely include at least one food-insecure student, and show your work.
Which causal chain most plausibly explains how low food security can contribute to obesity in a community?