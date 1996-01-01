- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which of the following behavioral/dietary strategies is most evidence-based for reducing morning sickness symptoms?
A patient reports persistent cravings for ice and clay and has low hemoglobin on screening. Which action is most appropriate?
Which of the following lists contains only components that contribute to gestational weight gain (select the best option)?
A vegetarian pregnant patient is concerned about meeting iron and zinc RDAs. Which combined strategy best synthesizes dietary and supplement recommendations to meet these micronutrient needs?
For an obese woman (BMI 32) who plans to aim for a total GWG of 15 lb and gained 3.5 lb in the first trimester, evaluate the average weekly gain required during weeks 14–40. Show your calculations and determine whether this weekly rate is lower than the typical ~1 lb/week expected for healthy-BMI women.
What is the approximate recommended daily fluid intake for pregnant women, and how does it compare to the non-pregnant RDA?
A healthy pregnant woman is 70 kg and in her third trimester. For counseling, calculate (a) her daily protein requirement using 1.1 g/kg/day, (b) the recommended daily carbohydrate minimum, and (c) the additional daily kilocalories recommended for third trimester. Present numeric answers and show calculations.
Why do the RDAs for calcium and vitamin D generally remain unchanged during pregnancy despite increased fetal needs for calcium?