Given a carbohydrate-rich meal, trace the main sequence of enzymes and organs that break starch into absorbable glucose and state whether the final products enter the blood or the lymph. Analyze the pathway to choose the best description.
A patient has a gallstone blocking the common bile duct. Analyze the expected effects on lipid digestion and fat-soluble vitamin absorption and select the best downstream consequences.
Devise a brief experimental protocol (conceptual) to test the hypothesis that increasing mechanical breakdown (chewing) increases the rate of starch digestion in the mouth. Which control and measured outcome would best test the hypothesis?
Which organ synthesizes bile and which stores it until release into the small intestine?
Construct the most accurate summary of the final absorbable forms of the three macronutrients and their primary initial transport systems after intestinal absorption.
You are given a diagram of the digestive tract highlighting regions A (mouth), B (stomach), and C (large intestine). If a patient has impaired water reabsorption leading to diarrhea, which highlighted region is most likely dysfunctional? Use the process of matching function to organ to answer.
A patient ingests a meal rich in triglycerides. Apply your knowledge of digestion and absorption to select the correct sequence: which enzymes/organs act to create absorbable fatty acids and where are they absorbed?
Where is the protease pepsin primarily active and what substrate does it act upon?
Design a brief experimental prediction: if a subject chews food thoroughly before swallowing, what immediate effect would you predict on starch digestion in the mouth and subsequent glucose appearance in the bloodstream compared to swallowing without chewing? Apply the principle that mechanical digestion increases enzyme access.
A clinician must decide between recommending bile salt replacement therapy or pancreatic enzyme replacement to a patient with combined cholestasis and mild pancreatic insufficiency. Which intervention should the clinician prioritize to improve fat absorption and why? Evaluate clinical priorities.