Sickle-cell hemoglobin arises from a Glu→Val substitution at one position in the beta chain. Analyze how this single change alters higher-order structure and leads to altered red blood cell morphology.
For a large structural protein with 2500 amino acids, compute the percent change represented by a single-residue substitution and then interpret whether such a small percentage change could still be functionally important. Show your calculation and reasoning.
Calculate the percent change in the primary sequence represented by a single-residue substitution for a protein 300 amino acids long. Show your work.
How many peptide bonds are present in a polypeptide that contains 250 amino acid residues?
Which set correctly lists the four groups bonded to the central (alpha) carbon in the standard amino acid structural template?
Given two proteins extracted from connective tissue and blood respectively, which structural features would help you identify the connective tissue protein as collagen and the blood protein as hemoglobin?
Which statement accurately defines protein denaturation and its effect on structural levels?
A point mutation replaces a buried hydrophobic leucine in the core of an enzyme with a charged glutamate. Which chain of structural consequences is most likely, and what functional outcome would you predict?
