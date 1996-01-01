- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A patient lacks small-intestinal lactase activity. Predict what happens to ingested lactose and which symptoms are most likely to develop shortly after milk consumption.
As part of a product reformulation, a company wants to maintain perceived sweetness using less total caloric sugar. Propose a justified reformulation strategy that leverages monosaccharide sweetness differences while considering metabolic consequences.
Which disaccharide and food source pairing is correct, and which clinical condition would impair its digestion?
Based on the roots mono-, di-, and poly- and the suffix -saccharide, which of the following correctly interprets the term 'polysaccharide'?
A nutrition policy advisor recommends policies to reduce population-level fructose consumption to lower non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) risk. Critically evaluate the biochemical rationale that supports this recommendation.
Construct a one-sentence explanation suitable for teaching that contrasts the digestion and physiological roles of starch vs fiber.
A beverage contains 'milk solids' and the product claims 'low sugar.' On tasting, consumers report sweetness similar to sugared drinks. Which compositional explanation best reconciles the low added sugar claim with high perceived sweetness?
You are analyzing the carbohydrate content of three samples: sample A yields glucose+fructose when hydrolyzed, sample B yields glucose+galactose, and sample C yields two glucose molecules. Match each sample to its likely disaccharide identity.
Which structural comparison best explains why glycogen provides more rapid glucose release than plant starch composed mainly of amylose?
A researcher proposes that supplementing small-intestine brush border enzymes in capsule form could treat multiple carbohydrate malabsorption disorders. Evaluate potential strengths and limitations of this approach for conditions like lactase deficiency and sucrase-isomaltase deficiency.