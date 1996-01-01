- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which of the following is NOT a recognized role of vitamin C (ascorbic acid)?
A patient who consumes raw egg whites daily develops hair loss, dermatitis, and lethargy. Which vitamin deficiency is most likely, and what is the biochemical mechanism linking egg white consumption to this deficiency?
A 28-year-old woman planning pregnancy asks which vitamin form should be emphasized to reduce neural tube defect risk, and what is the difference between the dietary and supplemental forms?
A homeless patient with chronic alcoholism presents to clinic for confusion and ataxia. Which immediate nutritional intervention is highest priority and why?
Consider the metabolic fate of homocysteine: synthesize a clear explanation which single vitamin deficiency (from the B-complex) would most likely cause elevated homocysteine with normal methylmalonic acid (MMA) and why.
A patient presents with sore throat, swollen tongue, and dry cracked lips. Which B vitamin deficiency is most consistent with these signs and what is the coenzyme it helps form?
Which B vitamin is particularly important for hemoglobin synthesis and can present with sore tongue, skin inflammation, and sometimes anemia when deficient?
A 60-year-old patient taking long-term proton pump inhibitors develops fatigue and paresthesias. You suspect B12 deficiency due to impaired absorption. Which laboratory pattern would best support this diagnosis?
A nutrition label lists vitamin B2, B6, B12 and vitamin C. A patient asks why these don't need to be taken with a fatty meal. Which explanation best reflects the absorption characteristic of these vitamins?
Pantothenic acid (B5) is an essential component of which key coenzyme involved in fatty acid synthesis?