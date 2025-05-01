Accessory Organs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Liver Largest internal organ responsible for processing absorbed nutrients, storing glucose, and producing bile for fat digestion.

Gallbladder Small organ beneath the liver that stores bile until it is needed in the small intestine for fat emulsification.

Pancreas Feather-shaped organ releasing pancreatic juice containing enzymes and bicarbonate into the small intestine.

Bile Yellow-green fluid produced by the liver that emulsifies fats, enabling digestive enzymes to access and break them down.

Bile Salts Active components of bile that emulsify fats and are reabsorbed in the small intestine for recycling by the liver.

Pancreatic Juice Secretion containing bicarbonate and digestive enzymes, neutralizing stomach acid and aiding macronutrient breakdown.