Accessory Organs quiz Flashcards

What are the three main accessory organs that add fluids to the small intestine during digestion?
The liver, gallbladder, and pancreas are the three main accessory organs that add fluids to the small intestine.What is the primary digestive function of the liver?
The liver produces bile, which aids in the digestion of fats by emulsifying them.Where is bile stored before it is released into the small intestine?
Bile is stored in the gallbladder until it is needed in the small intestine.What does the term 'emulsify' mean in the context of bile's function?
Emulsify means to break up fat into smaller droplets, allowing digestive enzymes to access and digest them more effectively.What is the main role of bile in fat digestion?
Bile spreads out fat into small droplets, making it easier for enzymes to digest the fat.What happens to bile salts after they aid in fat digestion?
Bile salts are reabsorbed at the end of the small intestine and returned to the liver to be reused.What is the largest internal organ involved in digestion?
The liver is the largest internal organ involved in digestion.What does the pancreas release into the small intestine to aid digestion?
The pancreas releases pancreatic juice, which contains bicarbonate and digestive enzymes, into the small intestine.What is the function of bicarbonate in pancreatic juice?
Bicarbonate neutralizes stomach acid and raises the pH of chyme entering the small intestine.Which enzyme in pancreatic juice digests carbohydrates?
Pancreatic amylase digests carbohydrates (starches) into simple sugars.Which enzyme in pancreatic juice is responsible for fat digestion?
Pancreatic lipase digests fats (lipids) into fatty acids.Which enzyme in pancreatic juice breaks down proteins?
Pancreatic protease breaks down proteins into amino acids.How does the liver process absorbed nutrients from the small intestine?
The liver receives blood containing absorbed nutrients from the small intestine and processes or stores many of these nutrients.What is the role of the gallbladder in digestion?
The gallbladder stores bile produced by the liver and releases it into the small intestine when needed.Why is the coordinated action of the liver, gallbladder, and pancreas important for digestion?
Their coordinated action ensures efficient digestion and absorption of nutrients in the small intestine.