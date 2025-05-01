Accessory Organs quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What are the three main accessory organs that add fluids to the small intestine during digestion? The liver, gallbladder, and pancreas are the three main accessory organs that add fluids to the small intestine.

What is the primary digestive function of the liver? The liver produces bile, which aids in the digestion of fats by emulsifying them.

Where is bile stored before it is released into the small intestine? Bile is stored in the gallbladder until it is needed in the small intestine.

What does the term 'emulsify' mean in the context of bile's function? Emulsify means to break up fat into smaller droplets, allowing digestive enzymes to access and digest them more effectively.

What is the main role of bile in fat digestion? Bile spreads out fat into small droplets, making it easier for enzymes to digest the fat.

What happens to bile salts after they aid in fat digestion? Bile salts are reabsorbed at the end of the small intestine and returned to the liver to be reused.