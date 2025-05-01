Assessing Weight Related Health Risk definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Body Mass Index A numerical value derived from weight and height, used as a quick, inexpensive indicator of weight-related health risk.

BMI Categories Classifications based on BMI values: underweight, healthy weight, overweight, and obese, each linked to different health risks.

Body Composition The relative proportions of lean mass and fat mass in the body, providing a more accurate health assessment than BMI alone.

Lean Body Mass All body components except fat, including muscle, bone, organs, and water; often the focus for fitness improvements.

Fat Body Mass The total amount of adipose tissue in the body, with higher levels linked to increased risk of chronic diseases.

Visceral Fat Fat stored around internal organs in the torso, strongly associated with central obesity and elevated disease risk.