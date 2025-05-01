Skip to main content
Assessing Weight Related Health Risk definitions Flashcards

  • Body Mass Index
    A numerical value derived from weight and height, used as a quick, inexpensive indicator of weight-related health risk.
  • BMI Categories
    Classifications based on BMI values: underweight, healthy weight, overweight, and obese, each linked to different health risks.
  • Body Composition
    The relative proportions of lean mass and fat mass in the body, providing a more accurate health assessment than BMI alone.
  • Lean Body Mass
    All body components except fat, including muscle, bone, organs, and water; often the focus for fitness improvements.
  • Fat Body Mass
    The total amount of adipose tissue in the body, with higher levels linked to increased risk of chronic diseases.
  • Visceral Fat
    Fat stored around internal organs in the torso, strongly associated with central obesity and elevated disease risk.
  • Subcutaneous Fat
    Fat located beneath the skin but above muscle, often referred to as 'pinchable' fat and less risky than visceral fat.
  • Central Obesity
    Excess fat accumulation around the midsection, often linked to higher levels of visceral fat and greater health risks.
  • Apple Distribution
    A body shape characterized by more fat around the abdomen, associated with higher central obesity and disease risk.
  • Pear Distribution
    A body shape with more fat on the hips and thighs, typically linked to lower central obesity and reduced health risk.
  • Waist Circumference
    A measurement around the smallest part of the waist, used to assess central obesity and related health risks.
  • Skin Fold Test
    A method using calipers to measure the thickness of subcutaneous fat at various body sites to estimate body fat percentage.
  • Bioelectrical Impedance
    A technique that estimates body fat by measuring how easily a low-level electrical current passes through the body.
  • Underwater Weighing
    A method comparing body weight in and out of water to determine body composition based on tissue density differences.
  • Dual X-ray Absorptiometry
    A highly accurate scan using low-level x-rays to differentiate and measure bone, lean tissue, and fat in the body.