Assessing Weight Related Health Risk quiz Flashcards

Assessing Weight Related Health Risk quiz
Assessing Weight Related Health Risk quiz
What is the formula for calculating Body Mass Index (BMI)?
BMI is calculated as weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared (kg/m^2).What BMI range is considered 'underweight'?
A BMI under 18.5 is considered underweight.What BMI range is classified as 'healthy weight'?
A BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is classified as healthy weight.At what BMI does the 'overweight' category begin and end?
Overweight is defined as a BMI between 25 and 29.9.What BMI value is used to define obesity?
Obesity is defined as a BMI of 30 or higher.Why is BMI considered a rough indicator of health risk?
BMI does not account for lean body mass, bone density, age, or other health factors, making it less accurate for some individuals.What is body composition and why is it important?
Body composition refers to the relative amounts of lean body mass and fat mass in the body, providing a more accurate assessment of health than BMI alone.What is lean body mass?
Lean body mass is the total body mass minus fat, including muscles, bones, organs, and water.What is the recommended fat body mass percentage for males and females?
For males, it's about 2-24% of body mass; for females, it's about 10-30%.What is visceral fat and why is it concerning?
Visceral fat is fat stored around the organs in the torso, and high levels are associated with increased risk for chronic diseases.What is subcutaneous fat and how does it differ from visceral fat?
Subcutaneous fat is stored under the skin but above the muscle, and is less strongly linked to chronic disease risk than visceral fat.What is central obesity and how is it related to disease risk?
Central obesity is excess fat around the midsection (apple-shaped body), which is linked to higher levels of visceral fat and greater risk for chronic diseases.How is waist circumference used to assess health risk?
Waist circumference measures central obesity, with women ideally below 35 inches and men below 40 inches, indicating lower risk for chronic diseases.What does the skin fold test measure and what tool does it use?
The skin fold test measures the thickness of subcutaneous fat at various body sites using specialized calipers.How does bioelectrical impedance estimate body composition?
It sends a low-level electrical current through the body; lean tissue conducts electricity better than fat, allowing estimation of body fat percentage.