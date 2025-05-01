Assessing Weight Related Health Risk quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the formula for calculating Body Mass Index (BMI)? BMI is calculated as weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared (kg/m^2).

What BMI range is considered 'underweight'? A BMI under 18.5 is considered underweight.

What BMI range is classified as 'healthy weight'? A BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is classified as healthy weight.

At what BMI does the 'overweight' category begin and end? Overweight is defined as a BMI between 25 and 29.9.

What BMI value is used to define obesity? Obesity is defined as a BMI of 30 or higher.

Why is BMI considered a rough indicator of health risk? BMI does not account for lean body mass, bone density, age, or other health factors, making it less accurate for some individuals.