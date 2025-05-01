Blood Glucose Regulation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Blood Glucose Concentration of sugar in the bloodstream, tightly regulated to supply energy and prevent health complications.

Hyperglycemia Condition marked by excessively high blood sugar, risking dehydration, organ damage, and infections.

Hypoglycemia Condition of abnormally low blood sugar, leading to symptoms like dizziness, confusion, and possible unconsciousness.

Insulin Hormone secreted by the pancreas that lowers blood sugar by promoting cellular glucose uptake and storage.

Glucagon Hormone released by the pancreas that raises blood sugar by stimulating glucose production and release.

Pancreas Organ responsible for secreting hormones that regulate blood sugar, including insulin and glucagon.