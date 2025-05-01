Blood Glucose Regulation definitions Flashcards
Blood Glucose Regulation definitions
Blood Glucose
Concentration of sugar in the bloodstream, tightly regulated to supply energy and prevent health complications.Hyperglycemia
Condition marked by excessively high blood sugar, risking dehydration, organ damage, and infections.Hypoglycemia
Condition of abnormally low blood sugar, leading to symptoms like dizziness, confusion, and possible unconsciousness.Insulin
Hormone secreted by the pancreas that lowers blood sugar by promoting cellular glucose uptake and storage.Glucagon
Hormone released by the pancreas that raises blood sugar by stimulating glucose production and release.Pancreas
Organ responsible for secreting hormones that regulate blood sugar, including insulin and glucagon.Glycogenesis
Process of forming glycogen from excess glucose, primarily in the liver and muscles, for energy storage.Glycogenolysis
Breakdown of stored glycogen into glucose, mainly in the liver, to increase blood sugar during fasting.Gluconeogenesis
Synthesis of new glucose molecules from non-carbohydrate sources, such as proteins, to maintain blood sugar.Lipogenesis
Conversion of excess glucose into fats, which are then stored in adipose tissue for long-term energy.Lipolysis
Breakdown of fats in adipose tissue, releasing fatty acids into the bloodstream for energy during low glucose.Glucose Transporters
Proteins in cell membranes that facilitate the entry of glucose from the blood into cells.Adipose Tissue
Body tissue specialized for storing fat, serving as an energy reserve and site for lipid metabolism.Glycogen
Polysaccharide stored mainly in the liver and muscles, serving as a readily mobilized glucose reserve.Chemical Messengers
Molecules, such as hormones, that transmit signals to regulate physiological processes like blood sugar control.