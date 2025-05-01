Skip to main content
Blood Glucose Regulation definitions Flashcards

Blood Glucose Regulation definitions
  • Blood Glucose
    Concentration of sugar in the bloodstream, tightly regulated to supply energy and prevent health complications.
  • Hyperglycemia
    Condition marked by excessively high blood sugar, risking dehydration, organ damage, and infections.
  • Hypoglycemia
    Condition of abnormally low blood sugar, leading to symptoms like dizziness, confusion, and possible unconsciousness.
  • Insulin
    Hormone secreted by the pancreas that lowers blood sugar by promoting cellular glucose uptake and storage.
  • Glucagon
    Hormone released by the pancreas that raises blood sugar by stimulating glucose production and release.
  • Pancreas
    Organ responsible for secreting hormones that regulate blood sugar, including insulin and glucagon.
  • Glycogenesis
    Process of forming glycogen from excess glucose, primarily in the liver and muscles, for energy storage.
  • Glycogenolysis
    Breakdown of stored glycogen into glucose, mainly in the liver, to increase blood sugar during fasting.
  • Gluconeogenesis
    Synthesis of new glucose molecules from non-carbohydrate sources, such as proteins, to maintain blood sugar.
  • Lipogenesis
    Conversion of excess glucose into fats, which are then stored in adipose tissue for long-term energy.
  • Lipolysis
    Breakdown of fats in adipose tissue, releasing fatty acids into the bloodstream for energy during low glucose.
  • Glucose Transporters
    Proteins in cell membranes that facilitate the entry of glucose from the blood into cells.
  • Adipose Tissue
    Body tissue specialized for storing fat, serving as an energy reserve and site for lipid metabolism.
  • Glycogen
    Polysaccharide stored mainly in the liver and muscles, serving as a readily mobilized glucose reserve.
  • Chemical Messengers
    Molecules, such as hormones, that transmit signals to regulate physiological processes like blood sugar control.