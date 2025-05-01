Blood Glucose Regulation quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is hyperglycemia? Hyperglycemia is a condition where blood glucose levels are too high, which can cause dehydration, organ damage, and other health issues.

What does hypoglycemia mean? Hypoglycemia is a condition where blood glucose levels are too low, potentially leading to dizziness, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

Which two hormones are primarily responsible for blood glucose regulation? Insulin and glucagon are the two main hormones that regulate blood glucose levels.

What organ secretes insulin and glucagon? The pancreas secretes both insulin and glucagon.

How does insulin lower blood glucose levels? Insulin lowers blood glucose by promoting glucose uptake into cells and stimulating glycogenesis, the formation of glycogen.

What is glycogenesis? Glycogenesis is the process of generating glycogen from excess glucose, primarily in the liver and skeletal muscles.