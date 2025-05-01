Blood Glucose Regulation quiz Flashcards
Blood Glucose Regulation quiz
What is hyperglycemia?
Hyperglycemia is a condition where blood glucose levels are too high, which can cause dehydration, organ damage, and other health issues.What does hypoglycemia mean?
Hypoglycemia is a condition where blood glucose levels are too low, potentially leading to dizziness, confusion, and loss of consciousness.Which two hormones are primarily responsible for blood glucose regulation?
Insulin and glucagon are the two main hormones that regulate blood glucose levels.What organ secretes insulin and glucagon?
The pancreas secretes both insulin and glucagon.How does insulin lower blood glucose levels?
Insulin lowers blood glucose by promoting glucose uptake into cells and stimulating glycogenesis, the formation of glycogen.What is glycogenesis?
Glycogenesis is the process of generating glycogen from excess glucose, primarily in the liver and skeletal muscles.What is the role of glucose transporters in blood glucose regulation?
Glucose transporters are expressed on cell membranes in response to insulin, allowing glucose to enter cells and lowering blood glucose levels.What is lipogenesis and how is it related to insulin?
Lipogenesis is the process of generating lipids (fats) from excess glucose, and it is stimulated by insulin.When is glucagon typically secreted?
Glucagon is secreted when blood glucose levels are low, such as during fasting or between meals.How does glucagon increase blood glucose levels?
Glucagon increases blood glucose by stimulating glycogenolysis (breakdown of glycogen) and gluconeogenesis (generation of glucose from non-carbohydrate sources) in the liver.What is glycogenolysis?
Glycogenolysis is the breakdown of glycogen into glucose, which is then released into the bloodstream.What is gluconeogenesis?
Gluconeogenesis is the generation of new glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, such as proteins, in the liver.What is lipolysis and which hormone stimulates it?
Lipolysis is the breakdown of fats in adipose tissue, and it is stimulated by glucagon.Name two other hormones besides glucagon that can increase blood glucose levels.
Epinephrine and cortisol are two hormones, in addition to glucagon, that can increase blood glucose levels.Why is maintaining blood glucose within a narrow range important?
Maintaining blood glucose within a narrow range is crucial to prevent serious health issues like organ damage from hyperglycemia or loss of consciousness from hypoglycemia.