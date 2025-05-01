Cardiovascular Disease definitions Flashcards
Cardiovascular Disease definitions
Cardiovascular Disease
A broad category of disorders involving abnormal function of the heart and blood vessels, often leading to serious health risks and high mortality rates.Atherosclerosis
A condition marked by fatty plaque buildup in arteries, causing narrowing, hardening, and reduced blood flow to tissues.Hypertension
A persistent state of elevated blood pressure, significantly increasing the risk of heart and blood vessel complications.Plaque
A fatty deposit that accumulates within artery walls, contributing to narrowing and hardening of blood vessels.Lipoprotein
A molecule produced by the liver that transports lipids, such as cholesterol and fatty acids, through the bloodstream.Low-Density Lipoprotein
A cholesterol-carrying particle known for depositing cholesterol in arteries, often labeled as 'bad cholesterol.'Very Low-Density Lipoprotein
A liver-produced particle that delivers fatty acids to tissues and can convert into LDL, contributing to cardiovascular risk.High-Density Lipoprotein
A protective blood particle that removes excess cholesterol from tissues and arteries, often called 'good cholesterol.'Cholesterol
A lipid essential for body functions but harmful in excess, especially when deposited in arteries.Obesity
A condition of excessive body fat that increases the likelihood of developing heart and blood vessel disorders.Genetics
Inherited traits that can influence an individual's susceptibility to heart and blood vessel diseases.Risk Factor
Any attribute or exposure that raises the probability of developing heart and blood vessel disorders.Coronary Artery Disease
A disorder involving reduced blood flow to the heart muscle due to plaque buildup in coronary arteries.Stroke
A medical event caused by interrupted blood supply to the brain, often linked to blood vessel disorders.Heart Failure
A chronic condition where the heart cannot pump blood effectively, often resulting from long-term cardiovascular issues.