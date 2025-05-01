Skip to main content
Cardiovascular Disease definitions Flashcards

Cardiovascular Disease definitions
  • Cardiovascular Disease
    A broad category of disorders involving abnormal function of the heart and blood vessels, often leading to serious health risks and high mortality rates.
  • Atherosclerosis
    A condition marked by fatty plaque buildup in arteries, causing narrowing, hardening, and reduced blood flow to tissues.
  • Hypertension
    A persistent state of elevated blood pressure, significantly increasing the risk of heart and blood vessel complications.
  • Plaque
    A fatty deposit that accumulates within artery walls, contributing to narrowing and hardening of blood vessels.
  • Lipoprotein
    A molecule produced by the liver that transports lipids, such as cholesterol and fatty acids, through the bloodstream.
  • Low-Density Lipoprotein
    A cholesterol-carrying particle known for depositing cholesterol in arteries, often labeled as 'bad cholesterol.'
  • Very Low-Density Lipoprotein
    A liver-produced particle that delivers fatty acids to tissues and can convert into LDL, contributing to cardiovascular risk.
  • High-Density Lipoprotein
    A protective blood particle that removes excess cholesterol from tissues and arteries, often called 'good cholesterol.'
  • Cholesterol
    A lipid essential for body functions but harmful in excess, especially when deposited in arteries.
  • Obesity
    A condition of excessive body fat that increases the likelihood of developing heart and blood vessel disorders.
  • Genetics
    Inherited traits that can influence an individual's susceptibility to heart and blood vessel diseases.
  • Risk Factor
    Any attribute or exposure that raises the probability of developing heart and blood vessel disorders.
  • Coronary Artery Disease
    A disorder involving reduced blood flow to the heart muscle due to plaque buildup in coronary arteries.
  • Stroke
    A medical event caused by interrupted blood supply to the brain, often linked to blood vessel disorders.
  • Heart Failure
    A chronic condition where the heart cannot pump blood effectively, often resulting from long-term cardiovascular issues.