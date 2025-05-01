Cardiovascular Disease definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cardiovascular Disease A broad category of disorders involving abnormal function of the heart and blood vessels, often leading to serious health risks and high mortality rates.

Atherosclerosis A condition marked by fatty plaque buildup in arteries, causing narrowing, hardening, and reduced blood flow to tissues.

Hypertension A persistent state of elevated blood pressure, significantly increasing the risk of heart and blood vessel complications.

Plaque A fatty deposit that accumulates within artery walls, contributing to narrowing and hardening of blood vessels.

Lipoprotein A molecule produced by the liver that transports lipids, such as cholesterol and fatty acids, through the bloodstream.

Low-Density Lipoprotein A cholesterol-carrying particle known for depositing cholesterol in arteries, often labeled as 'bad cholesterol.'