Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Cardiovascular Disease quiz Flashcards

Cardiovascular Disease quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What does the abbreviation CVD stand for?
    CVD stands for cardiovascular disease, which refers to any abnormal condition involving the heart and blood vessels.
  • Name two major risk conditions that often lead to cardiovascular disease.
    Atherosclerosis and hypertension are two major risk conditions that often lead to cardiovascular disease.
  • What is atherosclerosis?
    Atherosclerosis is the buildup of fatty plaques in the arteries, which narrows and hardens them, impairing blood flow.
  • How does hypertension contribute to cardiovascular disease?
    Hypertension, or consistently high blood pressure, increases the risk of health problems and cardiovascular diseases.
  • List three risk factors for cardiovascular disease that are within your control.
    Obesity, smoking, and unhealthy diet are risk factors for cardiovascular disease that are within your control.
  • What are lipoproteins and where are they produced?
    Lipoproteins are lipid-carrying molecules produced by the liver.
  • What is the main function of very low density lipoproteins (VLDL)?
    VLDL delivers liver-produced lipids, including fatty acids, to tissues such as skeletal muscle and adipose tissue.
  • How does VLDL become LDL in the body?
    As VLDL delivers fatty acids to tissues, it loses lipid content and its protein content increases, eventually becoming LDL.
  • What is the primary role of low density lipoprotein (LDL)?
    LDL delivers cholesterol to cells throughout the body.
  • Why is LDL often referred to as 'bad cholesterol'?
    LDL is called 'bad cholesterol' because high levels can lead to cholesterol deposits in arteries, forming plaques and increasing CVD risk.
  • What is the function of high density lipoprotein (HDL)?
    HDL removes excess cholesterol from tissues and returns it to the liver for disposal.
  • Why is HDL considered 'good cholesterol'?
    HDL is considered 'good cholesterol' because it helps prevent plaque formation by removing excess cholesterol from the bloodstream.
  • What happens to cholesterol removed by HDL?
    Cholesterol removed by HDL is returned to the liver, where it can be used to produce bile and eventually excreted in stools.
  • Which blood lipid levels are considered risk factors for cardiovascular disease?
    High levels of VLDL and LDL, and low levels of HDL, are risk factors for cardiovascular disease.
  • What percentage of deaths in the United States are attributed to cardiovascular diseases?
    Cardiovascular diseases account for more than 30% of deaths in the United States.