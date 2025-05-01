Cardiovascular Disease quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What does the abbreviation CVD stand for? CVD stands for cardiovascular disease, which refers to any abnormal condition involving the heart and blood vessels.

Name two major risk conditions that often lead to cardiovascular disease. Atherosclerosis and hypertension are two major risk conditions that often lead to cardiovascular disease.

What is atherosclerosis? Atherosclerosis is the buildup of fatty plaques in the arteries, which narrows and hardens them, impairing blood flow.

How does hypertension contribute to cardiovascular disease? Hypertension, or consistently high blood pressure, increases the risk of health problems and cardiovascular diseases.

List three risk factors for cardiovascular disease that are within your control. Obesity, smoking, and unhealthy diet are risk factors for cardiovascular disease that are within your control.

What are lipoproteins and where are they produced? Lipoproteins are lipid-carrying molecules produced by the liver.