Dietary Guidelines for Americans definitions Flashcards

  • Dietary Guidelines for Americans
    A set of four broad, science-based recommendations from the USDA to promote healthy eating patterns and improve public health.
  • Nutrient Density
    A measure of how many beneficial nutrients are present in a food relative to its calorie content.
  • Food Groups
    Categories of foods with similar nutritional properties, including fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins, oils, and dairy.
  • Caloric Limits
    Personalized daily energy intake recommendations designed to support health and prevent excess weight gain.
  • Added Sugar
    Sweeteners incorporated into foods during processing or preparation, not naturally occurring in whole foods.
  • Saturated Fat
    A type of fat commonly found in animal products and some plant oils, associated with increased risk of heart disease.
  • Sodium
    An essential mineral often consumed in excess, primarily from salt, linked to elevated blood pressure when intake is high.
  • MyPlate
    A visual guide developed by the USDA illustrating recommended proportions of food groups on a plate for balanced meals.
  • Proportionality
    The concept of balancing the relative amounts of different food groups to create a nutritious diet.
  • Serving Size
    The standardized amount of food listed on nutrition labels, reflecting what people typically consume, not a recommended intake.
  • Portion Size
    The actual quantity of food chosen to eat at one time, which may differ from the serving size.
  • USDA Food Patterns
    Recommended daily amounts of food groups designed to help individuals build a healthful, balanced diet.
  • Lean Protein
    Protein sources low in saturated fat, such as fish, poultry, beans, and some plant-based foods.
  • Whole Grains
    Grain products containing all parts of the grain kernel, providing more fiber and nutrients than refined grains.
  • Dietary Reference Intakes
    Scientific values for nutrient and energy needs, used to inform dietary guidelines and personalized recommendations.