Dietary Guidelines for Americans definitions Flashcards
Dietary Guidelines for Americans definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Dietary Guidelines for Americans
A set of four broad, science-based recommendations from the USDA to promote healthy eating patterns and improve public health.Nutrient Density
A measure of how many beneficial nutrients are present in a food relative to its calorie content.Food Groups
Categories of foods with similar nutritional properties, including fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins, oils, and dairy.Caloric Limits
Personalized daily energy intake recommendations designed to support health and prevent excess weight gain.Added Sugar
Sweeteners incorporated into foods during processing or preparation, not naturally occurring in whole foods.Saturated Fat
A type of fat commonly found in animal products and some plant oils, associated with increased risk of heart disease.Sodium
An essential mineral often consumed in excess, primarily from salt, linked to elevated blood pressure when intake is high.MyPlate
A visual guide developed by the USDA illustrating recommended proportions of food groups on a plate for balanced meals.Proportionality
The concept of balancing the relative amounts of different food groups to create a nutritious diet.Serving Size
The standardized amount of food listed on nutrition labels, reflecting what people typically consume, not a recommended intake.Portion Size
The actual quantity of food chosen to eat at one time, which may differ from the serving size.USDA Food Patterns
Recommended daily amounts of food groups designed to help individuals build a healthful, balanced diet.Lean Protein
Protein sources low in saturated fat, such as fish, poultry, beans, and some plant-based foods.Whole Grains
Grain products containing all parts of the grain kernel, providing more fiber and nutrients than refined grains.Dietary Reference Intakes
Scientific values for nutrient and energy needs, used to inform dietary guidelines and personalized recommendations.