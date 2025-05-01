Dietary Guidelines for Americans definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Dietary Guidelines for Americans A set of four broad, science-based recommendations from the USDA to promote healthy eating patterns and improve public health.

Nutrient Density A measure of how many beneficial nutrients are present in a food relative to its calorie content.

Food Groups Categories of foods with similar nutritional properties, including fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins, oils, and dairy.

Caloric Limits Personalized daily energy intake recommendations designed to support health and prevent excess weight gain.

Added Sugar Sweeteners incorporated into foods during processing or preparation, not naturally occurring in whole foods.

Saturated Fat A type of fat commonly found in animal products and some plant oils, associated with increased risk of heart disease.