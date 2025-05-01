Dietary Guidelines for Americans quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What are the four broad guidelines of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs)? The four guidelines are: follow a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage, customize nutrient-dense food choices, focus on meeting food group needs within caloric limits, and limit foods high in added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium.

At what life stage should nutrient-dense foods from different food groups be introduced according to the DGAs? Nutrient-dense foods from different food groups should be introduced at 6 to 12 months of age.

How do the DGAs recommend customizing food choices? They recommend customizing nutrient-dense foods and beverages to reflect personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budgetary considerations.

What are the main food groups emphasized in the DGAs? The main food groups are vegetables, fruits, grains, proteins, oils, and dairy.

What is the recommended daily limit for added sugars according to the DGAs? Added sugars should be limited to less than 10% of total daily calories.

What is the recommended daily sodium intake limit in the DGAs? Sodium intake should be kept under 2,300 milligrams per day.