Dietary Guidelines for Americans quiz Flashcards

What are the four broad guidelines of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs)?
The four guidelines are: follow a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage, customize nutrient-dense food choices, focus on meeting food group needs within caloric limits, and limit foods high in added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium.
At what life stage should nutrient-dense foods from different food groups be introduced according to the DGAs?
Nutrient-dense foods from different food groups should be introduced at 6 to 12 months of age.
How do the DGAs recommend customizing food choices?
They recommend customizing nutrient-dense foods and beverages to reflect personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budgetary considerations.
What are the main food groups emphasized in the DGAs?
The main food groups are vegetables, fruits, grains, proteins, oils, and dairy.
What is the recommended daily limit for added sugars according to the DGAs?
Added sugars should be limited to less than 10% of total daily calories.
What is the recommended daily sodium intake limit in the DGAs?
Sodium intake should be kept under 2,300 milligrams per day.
What is the MyPlate visual guide designed to show?
MyPlate is designed to show the proportionality of food groups on a plate to help people recognize a balanced, nutrient-dense diet.
According to MyPlate, what proportion of your plate should be fruits and vegetables?
Half of your plate should be fruits and vegetables.
What is the daily recommended intake for whole fruits and vegetables according to MyPlate?
The recommendation is 1.5 cups of fruit and 2.5 cups of vegetables daily.
What does 'make half your grains whole' mean in the context of MyPlate?
It means that at least half of the grains you eat should be whole grains, such as whole wheat bread or brown rice.
What is the recommended daily intake for lean protein and dairy according to MyPlate?
The recommendation is 5.5 ounces of lean protein and 3 cups of dairy or calcium-rich foods daily.
How does MyPlate.gov personalize dietary recommendations?
It provides personalized recommendations based on factors like age, height, weight, sex, activity level, and pregnancy or nursing status.
What is the difference between serving size and portion size?
Serving size is the amount typically listed on food labels and reflects what people usually eat, while portion size is the actual amount you choose to eat at one time.
What are some hand-based shortcuts for estimating portion sizes?
The palm of your hand is about 3 ounces of meat, the pad of your thumb is about a tablespoon, the tip of your finger is about a teaspoon, a small fist is about 1 cup, and a cupped hand is about half a cup.
Why is eating out often not aligned with MyPlate recommendations?
Eating out often results in larger portion sizes and higher levels of saturated fats and sodium, which can exceed MyPlate and DGA recommendations.