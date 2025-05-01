Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates definitions

Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates definitions
  • Recommended Dietary Allowance
    Average daily intake level considered sufficient to meet the nutrient needs of nearly all healthy individuals.
  • Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range
    Guideline specifying the percentage of total calories that should come from a particular macronutrient.
  • Carbohydrates
    Macronutrient providing four kilocalories per gram, essential for energy and brain function.
  • Fiber
    Indigestible carbohydrate component found in plant foods, associated with numerous health benefits.
  • Added Sugars
    Sugars, syrups, or sweeteners incorporated into foods during processing or preparation, not naturally present.
  • Nutrient Density
    Measure of how many nutrients a food provides relative to its calorie content.
  • Whole Grains
    Grain products containing all essential parts and nutrients of the entire grain seed.
  • Refined Carbohydrates
    Processed carbohydrates with much of their fiber and nutrients removed, often found in highly processed foods.
  • High Fructose Corn Syrup
    Synthetic sweetener commonly used in processed foods and beverages, often linked to health concerns.
  • Kilocalorie
    Unit of energy measurement used to quantify the energy provided by foods.
  • Adequate Intake
    Recommended average daily nutrient level based on observed or experimentally determined estimates.
  • Obesity
    Health condition characterized by excessive body fat, often linked to overconsumption of calories and added sugars.
  • Nutrient Labels
    Information panels on food packaging indicating the amount of nutrients per serving.
  • Natural Sugars
    Sugars inherently present in whole foods such as fruits and vegetables.
  • Macronutrients
    Nutrients required in large amounts in the diet, including carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.