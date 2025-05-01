Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Recommended Dietary Allowance Average daily intake level considered sufficient to meet the nutrient needs of nearly all healthy individuals.

Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range Guideline specifying the percentage of total calories that should come from a particular macronutrient.

Carbohydrates Macronutrient providing four kilocalories per gram, essential for energy and brain function.

Fiber Indigestible carbohydrate component found in plant foods, associated with numerous health benefits.

Added Sugars Sugars, syrups, or sweeteners incorporated into foods during processing or preparation, not naturally present.

Nutrient Density Measure of how many nutrients a food provides relative to its calorie content.