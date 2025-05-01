Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates definitions Flashcards
Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Recommended Dietary Allowance
Average daily intake level considered sufficient to meet the nutrient needs of nearly all healthy individuals.Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range
Guideline specifying the percentage of total calories that should come from a particular macronutrient.Carbohydrates
Macronutrient providing four kilocalories per gram, essential for energy and brain function.Fiber
Indigestible carbohydrate component found in plant foods, associated with numerous health benefits.Added Sugars
Sugars, syrups, or sweeteners incorporated into foods during processing or preparation, not naturally present.Nutrient Density
Measure of how many nutrients a food provides relative to its calorie content.Whole Grains
Grain products containing all essential parts and nutrients of the entire grain seed.Refined Carbohydrates
Processed carbohydrates with much of their fiber and nutrients removed, often found in highly processed foods.High Fructose Corn Syrup
Synthetic sweetener commonly used in processed foods and beverages, often linked to health concerns.Kilocalorie
Unit of energy measurement used to quantify the energy provided by foods.Adequate Intake
Recommended average daily nutrient level based on observed or experimentally determined estimates.Obesity
Health condition characterized by excessive body fat, often linked to overconsumption of calories and added sugars.Nutrient Labels
Information panels on food packaging indicating the amount of nutrients per serving.Natural Sugars
Sugars inherently present in whole foods such as fruits and vegetables.Macronutrients
Nutrients required in large amounts in the diet, including carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.