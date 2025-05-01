Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for carbohydrates for adults? The RDA for carbohydrates for adults is a minimum of 130 grams per day.

Why is the RDA for carbohydrates set at 130 grams per day? It is based on the estimated minimum amount of glucose needed to support adequate brain function.

What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for carbohydrates? The AMDR for carbohydrates is 45-65% of total daily calories.

How many kilocalories of energy does one gram of carbohydrate provide? One gram of carbohydrate provides 4 kilocalories of energy.

What is the recommended daily fiber intake for women? Women should consume about 25 grams of fiber per day.

What is the recommended daily fiber intake for men? Men should consume about 38 grams of fiber per day.