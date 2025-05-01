Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates quiz Flashcards
Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What is the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for carbohydrates for adults?
The RDA for carbohydrates for adults is a minimum of 130 grams per day.Why is the RDA for carbohydrates set at 130 grams per day?
It is based on the estimated minimum amount of glucose needed to support adequate brain function.What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for carbohydrates?
The AMDR for carbohydrates is 45-65% of total daily calories.How many kilocalories of energy does one gram of carbohydrate provide?
One gram of carbohydrate provides 4 kilocalories of energy.What is the recommended daily fiber intake for women?
Women should consume about 25 grams of fiber per day.What is the recommended daily fiber intake for men?
Men should consume about 38 grams of fiber per day.What is the maximum recommended daily fiber intake to avoid health issues?
Fiber intake should be limited to less than about 50 grams per day.How much fiber should be consumed per 1,000 kilocalories according to guidelines?
About 14 grams of fiber should be consumed for every 1,000 kilocalories.Why is it recommended to gradually increase fiber intake rather than suddenly?
Gradually increasing fiber allows the body time to adjust and helps prevent digestive discomfort.What is the recommended limit for added sugars as a percentage of total energy intake?
Added sugars should be limited to less than 10% of total energy intake.What are added sugars and how do they differ from natural sugars?
Added sugars are sugars, syrups, or sweeteners added during food processing or preparation, unlike natural sugars found in whole foods like fruits and vegetables.What health risks are associated with excessive consumption of added sugars?
Excessive added sugar intake increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and tooth decay.Why should you pay attention to the ingredients list for added sugars?
Added sugars listed among the first few ingredients indicate a high sugar content, which should be limited for better health.What is high fructose corn syrup and why is it controversial?
High fructose corn syrup is a synthetic added sugar found in many processed foods, and some research suggests it may be uniquely harmful.What types of foods are recommended as the main sources of carbohydrates?
Nutrient-dense, fiber-rich, whole grain, and unprocessed foods with low added sugar are recommended as main carbohydrate sources.