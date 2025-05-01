Dietary Guidelines for Lipids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Visible Fats Obvious sources of dietary fat easily seen in foods, such as butter, oil, and bacon, often added during cooking or present in recognizable form.

Hidden Fats Fats not easily seen or recognized in foods, commonly found in processed or pre-prepared items, often contributing most to total fat intake.

Saturated Fats Solid fats at room temperature, often found in animal products, linked to increased risk of cardiovascular diseases when overconsumed.

Unsaturated Fats Liquid fats at room temperature, typically from plant sources, recommended as healthier alternatives to saturated fats.

Trans Fats Artificially created fats found in processed foods, strongly associated with increased cardiovascular disease risk.

Cholesterol A lipid produced by the liver, not essential in the diet, with intake often limited as a precaution due to its association with saturated fats.