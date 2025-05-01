Dietary Guidelines for Lipids definitions Flashcards
Dietary Guidelines for Lipids definitions
Visible Fats
Obvious sources of dietary fat easily seen in foods, such as butter, oil, and bacon, often added during cooking or present in recognizable form.Hidden Fats
Fats not easily seen or recognized in foods, commonly found in processed or pre-prepared items, often contributing most to total fat intake.Saturated Fats
Solid fats at room temperature, often found in animal products, linked to increased risk of cardiovascular diseases when overconsumed.Unsaturated Fats
Liquid fats at room temperature, typically from plant sources, recommended as healthier alternatives to saturated fats.Trans Fats
Artificially created fats found in processed foods, strongly associated with increased cardiovascular disease risk.Cholesterol
A lipid produced by the liver, not essential in the diet, with intake often limited as a precaution due to its association with saturated fats.Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range
Guideline recommending that 20-35% of daily energy intake should come from fats for optimal health.Essential Fatty Acids
Fats that must be obtained from the diet, including omega-3 and omega-6 types, necessary for various bodily functions.Alpha-Linolenic Acid
An essential omega-3 fatty acid required in small daily amounts, found in plant sources like nuts and seeds.Linoleic Acid
An essential omega-6 fatty acid, needed in the diet, commonly found in plant oils and nuts.Fat Replacers
Ingredients designed to mimic fat's texture and function, used to lower fat and calorie content in foods.Fat Blockers
Substances that inhibit fat absorption in the digestive tract, potentially leading to reduced calorie intake and possible malnutrition.Fat Soluble Vitamins
Nutrients such as vitamins A, D, E, and K, which require dietary fat for absorption and can be affected by fat blockers.Nutrient Dense Lipids
Fats that provide essential nutrients along with energy, often found in whole plant foods, nuts, seeds, and fish.Dietary Guidelines
Recommendations for optimal fat intake, emphasizing moderation, variety, and the replacement of unhealthy fats with healthier options.