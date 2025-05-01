Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Dietary Guidelines for Lipids definitions Flashcards

Dietary Guidelines for Lipids definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Visible Fats
    Obvious sources of dietary fat easily seen in foods, such as butter, oil, and bacon, often added during cooking or present in recognizable form.
  • Hidden Fats
    Fats not easily seen or recognized in foods, commonly found in processed or pre-prepared items, often contributing most to total fat intake.
  • Saturated Fats
    Solid fats at room temperature, often found in animal products, linked to increased risk of cardiovascular diseases when overconsumed.
  • Unsaturated Fats
    Liquid fats at room temperature, typically from plant sources, recommended as healthier alternatives to saturated fats.
  • Trans Fats
    Artificially created fats found in processed foods, strongly associated with increased cardiovascular disease risk.
  • Cholesterol
    A lipid produced by the liver, not essential in the diet, with intake often limited as a precaution due to its association with saturated fats.
  • Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range
    Guideline recommending that 20-35% of daily energy intake should come from fats for optimal health.
  • Essential Fatty Acids
    Fats that must be obtained from the diet, including omega-3 and omega-6 types, necessary for various bodily functions.
  • Alpha-Linolenic Acid
    An essential omega-3 fatty acid required in small daily amounts, found in plant sources like nuts and seeds.
  • Linoleic Acid
    An essential omega-6 fatty acid, needed in the diet, commonly found in plant oils and nuts.
  • Fat Replacers
    Ingredients designed to mimic fat's texture and function, used to lower fat and calorie content in foods.
  • Fat Blockers
    Substances that inhibit fat absorption in the digestive tract, potentially leading to reduced calorie intake and possible malnutrition.
  • Fat Soluble Vitamins
    Nutrients such as vitamins A, D, E, and K, which require dietary fat for absorption and can be affected by fat blockers.
  • Nutrient Dense Lipids
    Fats that provide essential nutrients along with energy, often found in whole plant foods, nuts, seeds, and fish.
  • Dietary Guidelines
    Recommendations for optimal fat intake, emphasizing moderation, variety, and the replacement of unhealthy fats with healthier options.