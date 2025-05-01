Dietary Guidelines for Lipids quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference between visible and hidden fats in the diet? Visible fats are easily seen, like butter or bacon fat, while hidden fats are not obvious and are often found in processed or prepared foods.

Why are hidden fats a concern in the average American diet? Hidden fats account for most of the fat consumed and are often overlooked, leading to unintentional overconsumption.

What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for fat intake? The AMDR recommends that 20-35% of your total daily energy intake should come from fats.

What is the recommended limit for saturated fat intake according to dietary guidelines? Saturated fat intake should be limited to less than 10% of your total daily energy intake.

Why should you limit your intake of saturated fats? Overconsumption of saturated fats is linked to an increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Is dietary cholesterol essential in the human diet? Why or why not? No, because the liver can synthesize all the cholesterol the body needs.