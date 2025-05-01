Dietary Guidelines for Lipids quiz Flashcards
Dietary Guidelines for Lipids quiz
What is the difference between visible and hidden fats in the diet?
Visible fats are easily seen, like butter or bacon fat, while hidden fats are not obvious and are often found in processed or prepared foods.Why are hidden fats a concern in the average American diet?
Hidden fats account for most of the fat consumed and are often overlooked, leading to unintentional overconsumption.What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for fat intake?
The AMDR recommends that 20-35% of your total daily energy intake should come from fats.What is the recommended limit for saturated fat intake according to dietary guidelines?
Saturated fat intake should be limited to less than 10% of your total daily energy intake.Why should you limit your intake of saturated fats?
Overconsumption of saturated fats is linked to an increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.Is dietary cholesterol essential in the human diet? Why or why not?
No, because the liver can synthesize all the cholesterol the body needs.What is the precautionary guideline for dietary cholesterol intake?
It is recommended to limit dietary cholesterol to less than 300 mg per day, mainly because foods high in cholesterol are also high in saturated fats.What type of fats should you avoid at all costs and why?
Trans fats should be avoided because they greatly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.What should you replace saturated fats with in your diet?
Replace saturated fats with unsaturated fats and liquid oils, such as olive oil.Name two food groups that are good sources of unsaturated fats.
Nuts and seeds, and fish are good sources of unsaturated fats.What are the recommended minimum daily intakes for linoleic acid and alpha-linolenic acid for adults?
Adults should consume at least 11-14 grams of linoleic acid (omega-6) and 1.1-1.3 grams of alpha-linolenic acid (omega-3) per day.What are fat replacers and how do they work?
Fat replacers mimic the texture and function of fat, allowing foods to have less fat and fewer calories.What is a potential risk of using fat blockers for weight loss?
Fat blockers can also block the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K), potentially leading to malnutrition.Why should fat replacers and fat blockers be used cautiously?
Their long-term effects are uncertain, and overuse can lead to malnutrition and digestive side effects.What is the recommended approach for effective weight management according to the guidelines?
Prioritize a balanced diet and increased physical activity over relying on fat replacers or blockers.