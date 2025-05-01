Skip to main content
Dietary Guidelines for Proteins definitions Flashcards

Dietary Guidelines for Proteins definitions
  • Recommended Dietary Allowance
    Minimum daily intake level set to meet the protein needs of most healthy adults, calculated as 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight.
  • Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range
    Guideline suggesting the percentage range of daily calories that should come from protein, typically 10–35%.
  • Nitrogen Balance
    State where nitrogen intake equals nitrogen excretion, indicating protein needs are being met for healthy adults.
  • Positive Nitrogen Balance
    Condition where nitrogen intake exceeds excretion, associated with growth, pregnancy, or muscle building.
  • Negative Nitrogen Balance
    State where nitrogen excretion surpasses intake, often seen during illness, infection, or starvation.
  • Essential Amino Acids
    Nine building blocks of protein that must be obtained from the diet because the body cannot synthesize them.
  • Nonessential Amino Acids
    Amino acids that the body can produce internally, so dietary intake is not required under normal conditions.
  • Conditionally Essential Amino Acids
    Amino acids usually synthesized by the body but required from the diet during illness, stress, or rapid growth.
  • Limiting Amino Acid
    The essential amino acid present in the lowest amount in a food, restricting protein synthesis efficiency.
  • Transamination
    Biochemical process transferring an amino group to form nonessential amino acids from other molecules.
  • Protein Quality
    Measure based on completeness and digestibility, indicating how well a protein source meets amino acid needs.
  • Complete Protein
    Food source containing all nine essential amino acids in sufficient amounts, typically animal-based.
  • Incomplete Protein
    Protein source lacking one or more essential amino acids, often found in plant-based foods.
  • Mutual Supplementation
    Strategy of combining different incomplete protein sources to provide all essential amino acids.
  • Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score
    Scoring system evaluating protein quality by considering both amino acid profile and digestibility, with a maximum of 100%.
  • Vegetarianism
    Dietary practice emphasizing plant-based foods and excluding some or all animal products, with various subtypes.
  • Veganism
    Strict form of vegetarianism that excludes all animal-derived foods and products, requiring careful nutrient planning.