Dietary Guidelines for Proteins definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

Recommended Dietary Allowance Minimum daily intake level set to meet the protein needs of most healthy adults, calculated as 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight.

Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range Guideline suggesting the percentage range of daily calories that should come from protein, typically 10–35%.

Nitrogen Balance State where nitrogen intake equals nitrogen excretion, indicating protein needs are being met for healthy adults.

Positive Nitrogen Balance Condition where nitrogen intake exceeds excretion, associated with growth, pregnancy, or muscle building.

Negative Nitrogen Balance State where nitrogen excretion surpasses intake, often seen during illness, infection, or starvation.

Essential Amino Acids Nine building blocks of protein that must be obtained from the diet because the body cannot synthesize them.