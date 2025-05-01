Dietary Guidelines for Proteins definitions Flashcards
Dietary Guidelines for Proteins definitions
Recommended Dietary Allowance
Minimum daily intake level set to meet the protein needs of most healthy adults, calculated as 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight.Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range
Guideline suggesting the percentage range of daily calories that should come from protein, typically 10–35%.Nitrogen Balance
State where nitrogen intake equals nitrogen excretion, indicating protein needs are being met for healthy adults.Positive Nitrogen Balance
Condition where nitrogen intake exceeds excretion, associated with growth, pregnancy, or muscle building.Negative Nitrogen Balance
State where nitrogen excretion surpasses intake, often seen during illness, infection, or starvation.Essential Amino Acids
Nine building blocks of protein that must be obtained from the diet because the body cannot synthesize them.Nonessential Amino Acids
Amino acids that the body can produce internally, so dietary intake is not required under normal conditions.Conditionally Essential Amino Acids
Amino acids usually synthesized by the body but required from the diet during illness, stress, or rapid growth.Limiting Amino Acid
The essential amino acid present in the lowest amount in a food, restricting protein synthesis efficiency.Transamination
Biochemical process transferring an amino group to form nonessential amino acids from other molecules.Protein Quality
Measure based on completeness and digestibility, indicating how well a protein source meets amino acid needs.Complete Protein
Food source containing all nine essential amino acids in sufficient amounts, typically animal-based.Incomplete Protein
Protein source lacking one or more essential amino acids, often found in plant-based foods.Mutual Supplementation
Strategy of combining different incomplete protein sources to provide all essential amino acids.Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score
Scoring system evaluating protein quality by considering both amino acid profile and digestibility, with a maximum of 100%.Vegetarianism
Dietary practice emphasizing plant-based foods and excluding some or all animal products, with various subtypes.Veganism
Strict form of vegetarianism that excludes all animal-derived foods and products, requiring careful nutrient planning.