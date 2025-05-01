Dietary Guidelines for Proteins quiz Flashcards
What is the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein for adults?
The RDA for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day for adults.Which groups of people may require more protein than the standard RDA?
Physically active individuals, pregnant women, young children, adolescents, older adults, vegetarians, and vegans may need more protein than the standard RDA.What is nitrogen balance and why is it important in determining protein requirements?
Nitrogen balance is the state where nitrogen intake equals nitrogen excretion, and it is used to estimate the minimum protein needed for health.What does a negative nitrogen balance indicate about the body's protein status?
Negative nitrogen balance means the body is losing more nitrogen than it takes in, indicating protein loss, which is unhealthy and can occur during illness or starvation.How many essential amino acids must be obtained from the diet?
There are nine essential amino acids that must be obtained from the diet because the body cannot synthesize them.What is a limiting amino acid and how does it affect protein synthesis?
A limiting amino acid is the essential amino acid in shortest supply, and it limits the body's ability to efficiently produce proteins.How are nonessential amino acids produced in the body?
Nonessential amino acids are produced by the body through a process called transamination, which transfers amino groups from one molecule to another.What are conditionally essential amino acids?
Conditionally essential amino acids are usually nonessential but become essential under certain conditions like illness or rapid growth.What two main factors determine protein quality?
Protein quality is determined by completeness (providing all essential amino acids) and digestibility (how easily the protein is absorbed).What is mutual supplementation and why is it important for vegetarians and vegans?
Mutual supplementation is combining two or more incomplete protein sources to provide all essential amino acids, which is important for those who avoid animal products.Which foods are considered complete protein sources?
Most animal-based foods are complete protein sources, but some plant-based foods can also be complete.Why are animal proteins generally more digestible than plant proteins?
Animal proteins are more digestible because plant proteins often contain fiber, which can interfere with protein digestion.What is the Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS)?
PDCAAS is a scoring system that ranks protein quality based on both completeness and digestibility, with a maximum score of 100%.What nutrient is most challenging for vegans to obtain and why?
Vitamin B12 is most challenging for vegans because it is almost exclusively found in animal-based foods.Why should you not assume all vegetarian or vegan foods are healthful?
Some vegetarian or vegan foods may be high in added sugars or unhealthy ingredients, so it's important to evaluate their overall nutritional value.