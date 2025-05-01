Dietary Guidelines for Proteins quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein for adults? The RDA for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day for adults.

Which groups of people may require more protein than the standard RDA? Physically active individuals, pregnant women, young children, adolescents, older adults, vegetarians, and vegans may need more protein than the standard RDA.

What is nitrogen balance and why is it important in determining protein requirements? Nitrogen balance is the state where nitrogen intake equals nitrogen excretion, and it is used to estimate the minimum protein needed for health.

What does a negative nitrogen balance indicate about the body's protein status? Negative nitrogen balance means the body is losing more nitrogen than it takes in, indicating protein loss, which is unhealthy and can occur during illness or starvation.

How many essential amino acids must be obtained from the diet? There are nine essential amino acids that must be obtained from the diet because the body cannot synthesize them.

What is a limiting amino acid and how does it affect protein synthesis? A limiting amino acid is the essential amino acid in shortest supply, and it limits the body's ability to efficiently produce proteins.