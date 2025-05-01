Skip to main content
Dietary Guidelines for Vitamins definitions Flashcards

Dietary Guidelines for Vitamins definitions
  • Micronutrients
    Nutrients required in small amounts that are vital for health and include all vitamins essential for bodily functions.
  • Recommended Dietary Allowance
    Daily intake level considered sufficient to meet the nutrient needs of nearly all healthy individuals in a group.
  • Adequate Intake
    Estimated daily nutrient intake assumed to ensure nutritional adequacy when an RDA cannot be determined.
  • Tolerable Upper Intake Level
    Maximum daily nutrient amount unlikely to cause adverse health effects for most people.
  • Nutrient-Dense Foods
    Foods providing substantial vitamins and minerals with relatively few calories, supporting optimal health.
  • Fortified Foods
    Products with added nutrients to address dietary gaps, often used when certain foods are avoided.
  • Fat Soluble Vitamins
    Vitamins stored in body tissues, more stable, and present higher toxicity risk when consumed in excess.
  • Water Soluble Vitamins
    Vitamins sensitive to heat, light, and water, not stored in the body, and excess amounts are excreted in urine.
  • Vitamin Preservation
    Practices such as minimizing exposure to air, water, heat, and light to retain vitamin content in foods.
  • Supplementation
    Use of concentrated nutrient products, often necessary for specific populations but risky if overused.
  • Toxicity
    Adverse health effects resulting from excessive intake of certain vitamins, especially fat soluble types.
  • Processed Foods
    Items often containing added sugars, artificial ingredients, and fewer beneficial nutrients compared to whole foods.
  • Artificial Additives
    Substances such as colors, flavors, and preservatives added to foods, often found in processed or fortified products.
  • Neural Tube Defects
    Birth abnormalities linked to insufficient intake of certain vitamins, notably folate, during pregnancy.
  • Deficiency
    Condition arising from insufficient intake of essential vitamins, leading to health complications.