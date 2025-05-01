Dietary Guidelines for Vitamins definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Micronutrients Nutrients required in small amounts that are vital for health and include all vitamins essential for bodily functions.

Recommended Dietary Allowance Daily intake level considered sufficient to meet the nutrient needs of nearly all healthy individuals in a group.

Adequate Intake Estimated daily nutrient intake assumed to ensure nutritional adequacy when an RDA cannot be determined.

Tolerable Upper Intake Level Maximum daily nutrient amount unlikely to cause adverse health effects for most people.

Nutrient-Dense Foods Foods providing substantial vitamins and minerals with relatively few calories, supporting optimal health.

Fortified Foods Products with added nutrients to address dietary gaps, often used when certain foods are avoided.