Dietary Guidelines for Vitamins quiz Flashcards

Dietary Guidelines for Vitamins quiz
Dietary Guidelines for Vitamins quiz
What do the acronyms RDA and AI stand for in the context of vitamins?
RDA stands for Recommended Dietary Allowance and AI stands for Adequate Intake; both represent recommended daily intake levels for vitamins.What is the purpose of the UL (Tolerable Upper Intake Level) for vitamins?
The UL indicates the maximum daily intake of a vitamin that is unlikely to cause harm for most people.Why is it generally unnecessary to memorize the specific RDA, AI, or UL values for vitamins?
Because a well-balanced, varied diet usually meets these values easily, and most people do not exceed the UL unless they take excessive supplements.Which types of foods should you focus on to meet your vitamin needs?
You should eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean dairy products to meet your vitamin needs.What is a potential downside of relying on fortified foods for vitamin intake?
Fortified foods may lack beneficial nutrients and often contain added sugars, artificial colors, and preservatives.How do natural foods compare to fortified foods in terms of nutrient content?
Natural foods, like real orange juice, tend to have more beneficial nutrients than their fortified, processed counterparts.Which vitamins are more stable: fat-soluble or water-soluble?
Fat-soluble vitamins are generally more stable than water-soluble vitamins.What environmental factors can cause vitamins in foods to degrade?
Exposure to air, water, light, pH changes, and heat can cause vitamins to degrade or become unusable.What are two ways to help preserve the vitamin content in fruits and vegetables?
Store them in airtight containers and cut them only immediately before cooking or serving.Why should you avoid boiling vegetables if you want to preserve their vitamin content?
Boiling exposes vegetables to a lot of water and heat, which can drastically decrease their vitamin content.Why should vitamin supplements not replace a healthy diet?
Supplements can increase the risk of overconsumption and toxicity, especially for fat-soluble vitamins, and do not provide the full range of nutrients found in whole foods.Which groups of people may benefit most from vitamin supplements?
Pregnant women, infants, vegans, lactose intolerant individuals, and people with certain diseases may benefit from supplements due to higher risk of deficiencies.Why are fat-soluble vitamins more likely to cause toxicity than water-soluble vitamins?
Fat-soluble vitamins are stored in the body and can accumulate to toxic levels, while excess water-soluble vitamins are usually excreted in urine.What are some symptoms of vitamin A and D toxicity?
Symptoms can include nausea, digestive issues, and potentially harmful interactions with medications.Why might taking water-soluble vitamin supplements often be unnecessary?
Because excess water-soluble vitamins are excreted in urine, making supplementation often a waste of money unless there is a deficiency.