Dietary Guidelines for Vitamins quiz Flashcards

What do the acronyms RDA and AI stand for in the context of vitamins? RDA stands for Recommended Dietary Allowance and AI stands for Adequate Intake; both represent recommended daily intake levels for vitamins.

What is the purpose of the UL (Tolerable Upper Intake Level) for vitamins? The UL indicates the maximum daily intake of a vitamin that is unlikely to cause harm for most people.

Why is it generally unnecessary to memorize the specific RDA, AI, or UL values for vitamins? Because a well-balanced, varied diet usually meets these values easily, and most people do not exceed the UL unless they take excessive supplements.

Which types of foods should you focus on to meet your vitamin needs? You should eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean dairy products to meet your vitamin needs.

What is a potential downside of relying on fortified foods for vitamin intake? Fortified foods may lack beneficial nutrients and often contain added sugars, artificial colors, and preservatives.

How do natural foods compare to fortified foods in terms of nutrient content? Natural foods, like real orange juice, tend to have more beneficial nutrients than their fortified, processed counterparts.