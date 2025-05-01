Dietary Reference Intakes definitions Flashcards
Dietary Reference Intakes definitions
Dietary Reference Intakes
A set of scientifically established values guiding nutrient and energy intake for healthy individuals, tailored by age, sex, and life stage.National Academy of Sciences
An independent organization responsible for establishing nutrient and energy intake guidelines based on scientific research.Recommended Dietary Allowance
A nutrient intake level meeting the needs of 97–98% of healthy individuals in a specific group, ensuring adequacy.Adequate Intake
An estimated nutrient amount assumed sufficient for health when scientific evidence is insufficient to set a precise value.Tolerable Upper Intake Level
The maximum daily nutrient intake unlikely to cause adverse health effects in most individuals.Estimated Average Requirement
A nutrient intake value estimated to meet the needs of 50% of individuals in a group, mainly used for research and policy.Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Intake
A value indicating the intake level of a nutrient linked to reduced risk of chronic disease, currently set only for sodium.Estimated Energy Requirement
An estimated daily caloric need for an individual, calculated using age, sex, height, weight, and activity level.Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range
A recommended percentage range of calories from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins to minimize chronic disease risk.Adequacy
A nutrient intake range that supports optimal health, falling between deficiency and toxicity levels.Toxicity
A state resulting from excessive nutrient intake, increasing the risk of adverse health effects.Deficiency
A condition arising from insufficient nutrient intake, leading to impaired health or function.Macronutrient Distribution
The division of total caloric intake among carbohydrates, fats, and proteins for balanced nutrition.