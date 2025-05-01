Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Dietary Reference Intakes definitions Flashcards

Dietary Reference Intakes definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Dietary Reference Intakes
    A set of scientifically established values guiding nutrient and energy intake for healthy individuals, tailored by age, sex, and life stage.
  • National Academy of Sciences
    An independent organization responsible for establishing nutrient and energy intake guidelines based on scientific research.
  • Recommended Dietary Allowance
    A nutrient intake level meeting the needs of 97–98% of healthy individuals in a specific group, ensuring adequacy.
  • Adequate Intake
    An estimated nutrient amount assumed sufficient for health when scientific evidence is insufficient to set a precise value.
  • Tolerable Upper Intake Level
    The maximum daily nutrient intake unlikely to cause adverse health effects in most individuals.
  • Estimated Average Requirement
    A nutrient intake value estimated to meet the needs of 50% of individuals in a group, mainly used for research and policy.
  • Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Intake
    A value indicating the intake level of a nutrient linked to reduced risk of chronic disease, currently set only for sodium.
  • Estimated Energy Requirement
    An estimated daily caloric need for an individual, calculated using age, sex, height, weight, and activity level.
  • Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range
    A recommended percentage range of calories from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins to minimize chronic disease risk.
  • Adequacy
    A nutrient intake range that supports optimal health, falling between deficiency and toxicity levels.
  • Toxicity
    A state resulting from excessive nutrient intake, increasing the risk of adverse health effects.
  • Deficiency
    A condition arising from insufficient nutrient intake, leading to impaired health or function.
  • Macronutrient Distribution
    The division of total caloric intake among carbohydrates, fats, and proteins for balanced nutrition.