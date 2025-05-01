Dietary Reference Intakes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Dietary Reference Intakes A set of scientifically established values guiding nutrient and energy intake for healthy individuals, tailored by age, sex, and life stage.

National Academy of Sciences An independent organization responsible for establishing nutrient and energy intake guidelines based on scientific research.

Recommended Dietary Allowance A nutrient intake level meeting the needs of 97–98% of healthy individuals in a specific group, ensuring adequacy.

Adequate Intake An estimated nutrient amount assumed sufficient for health when scientific evidence is insufficient to set a precise value.

Tolerable Upper Intake Level The maximum daily nutrient intake unlikely to cause adverse health effects in most individuals.

Estimated Average Requirement A nutrient intake value estimated to meet the needs of 50% of individuals in a group, mainly used for research and policy.