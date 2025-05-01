Dietary Reference Intakes quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What organization establishes the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs)? The DRIs are established by the National Academy of Sciences, an independent organization not part of the federal government.

What is the main purpose of the DRIs? The DRIs provide specific recommendations for nutrient and caloric intake to promote optimal health based on scientific research.

Which populations are considered when setting DRI values? DRI values vary by population, taking into account factors such as age, sex, pregnancy, and lactation.

To whom do the DRIs apply? The DRIs are intended for healthy individuals, not those with specific medical conditions.

Over what time frame should individuals aim to meet their DRIs? Individuals should aim to meet their DRIs on average over several days or a week, not necessarily every single day.

What does the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) represent? The RDA is the amount of a nutrient that meets the needs of 97–98% of healthy individuals in a specific group.