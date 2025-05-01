Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Dietary Reference Intakes quiz Flashcards

Dietary Reference Intakes quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What organization establishes the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs)?
    The DRIs are established by the National Academy of Sciences, an independent organization not part of the federal government.
  • What is the main purpose of the DRIs?
    The DRIs provide specific recommendations for nutrient and caloric intake to promote optimal health based on scientific research.
  • Which populations are considered when setting DRI values?
    DRI values vary by population, taking into account factors such as age, sex, pregnancy, and lactation.
  • To whom do the DRIs apply?
    The DRIs are intended for healthy individuals, not those with specific medical conditions.
  • Over what time frame should individuals aim to meet their DRIs?
    Individuals should aim to meet their DRIs on average over several days or a week, not necessarily every single day.
  • What does the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) represent?
    The RDA is the amount of a nutrient that meets the needs of 97–98% of healthy individuals in a specific group.
  • When is Adequate Intake (AI) used instead of RDA?
    AI is used when there is not enough scientific evidence to establish an RDA for a nutrient.
  • What is the Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL)?
    The UL is the highest daily intake of a nutrient that is unlikely to pose risks of adverse health effects for most people.
  • What does the Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Intake (CDRR) address?
    The CDRR is a DRI value for nutrients related to chronic disease risk, currently set only for sodium to reduce hypertension risk.
  • What is the Estimated Average Requirement (EAR) used for?
    The EAR is the amount of a nutrient that meets the needs of 50% of individuals in a group and is mainly used for research and policy, not individual recommendations.
  • What does the Estimated Energy Requirement (EER) estimate?
    The EER estimates the typical number of calories an individual needs daily, based on age, sex, height, weight, and activity level.
  • What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR)?
    The AMDR specifies the recommended percentage of total calories that should come from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins to minimize chronic disease risk.
  • What is the recommended AMDR for carbohydrates?
    The AMDR for carbohydrates is 45–65% of total daily calories.
  • What is the recommended AMDR for fat?
    The AMDR for fat is 20–35% of total daily calories.
  • What is the recommended AMDR for protein?
    The AMDR for protein is 10–35% of total daily calories.