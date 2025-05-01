Dietary Reference Intakes quiz Flashcards
Dietary Reference Intakes quiz
What organization establishes the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs)?
The DRIs are established by the National Academy of Sciences, an independent organization not part of the federal government.What is the main purpose of the DRIs?
The DRIs provide specific recommendations for nutrient and caloric intake to promote optimal health based on scientific research.Which populations are considered when setting DRI values?
DRI values vary by population, taking into account factors such as age, sex, pregnancy, and lactation.To whom do the DRIs apply?
The DRIs are intended for healthy individuals, not those with specific medical conditions.Over what time frame should individuals aim to meet their DRIs?
Individuals should aim to meet their DRIs on average over several days or a week, not necessarily every single day.What does the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) represent?
The RDA is the amount of a nutrient that meets the needs of 97–98% of healthy individuals in a specific group.When is Adequate Intake (AI) used instead of RDA?
AI is used when there is not enough scientific evidence to establish an RDA for a nutrient.What is the Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL)?
The UL is the highest daily intake of a nutrient that is unlikely to pose risks of adverse health effects for most people.What does the Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Intake (CDRR) address?
The CDRR is a DRI value for nutrients related to chronic disease risk, currently set only for sodium to reduce hypertension risk.What is the Estimated Average Requirement (EAR) used for?
The EAR is the amount of a nutrient that meets the needs of 50% of individuals in a group and is mainly used for research and policy, not individual recommendations.What does the Estimated Energy Requirement (EER) estimate?
The EER estimates the typical number of calories an individual needs daily, based on age, sex, height, weight, and activity level.What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR)?
The AMDR specifies the recommended percentage of total calories that should come from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins to minimize chronic disease risk.What is the recommended AMDR for carbohydrates?
The AMDR for carbohydrates is 45–65% of total daily calories.What is the recommended AMDR for fat?
The AMDR for fat is 20–35% of total daily calories.What is the recommended AMDR for protein?
The AMDR for protein is 10–35% of total daily calories.