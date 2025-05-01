Digestion of Fats definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Triglyceride A lipid molecule composed of glycerol bound to three fatty acids, serving as the main form of dietary and stored fat in the body.

Monoglyceride A lipid molecule consisting of glycerol attached to a single fatty acid, produced during fat digestion.

Free Fatty Acid A hydrocarbon chain released from triglycerides during digestion, available for absorption or energy use.

Lipase An enzyme that catalyzes the breakdown of triglycerides into free fatty acids and monoglycerides.

Lingual Lipase An enzyme secreted by the tongue that initiates fat digestion in the mouth.

Gastric Lipase An enzyme produced in the stomach that continues the chemical digestion of triglycerides.