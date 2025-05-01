Skip to main content
Digestion of Fats definitions Flashcards

Digestion of Fats definitions
  • Triglyceride
    A lipid molecule composed of glycerol bound to three fatty acids, serving as the main form of dietary and stored fat in the body.
  • Monoglyceride
    A lipid molecule consisting of glycerol attached to a single fatty acid, produced during fat digestion.
  • Free Fatty Acid
    A hydrocarbon chain released from triglycerides during digestion, available for absorption or energy use.
  • Lipase
    An enzyme that catalyzes the breakdown of triglycerides into free fatty acids and monoglycerides.
  • Lingual Lipase
    An enzyme secreted by the tongue that initiates fat digestion in the mouth.
  • Gastric Lipase
    An enzyme produced in the stomach that continues the chemical digestion of triglycerides.
  • Pancreatic Lipase
    A digestive enzyme released by the pancreas into the small intestine, crucial for breaking down dietary fats.
  • Bile
    A digestive fluid produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder, essential for emulsifying fats in the small intestine.
  • Emulsification
    The process by which large fat droplets are broken into smaller droplets, increasing surface area for enzyme action.
  • Micelle
    A spherical complex of bile salts and digested lipids that facilitates absorption into enterocytes.
  • Chylomicron
    A lipoprotein particle formed in enterocytes that transports dietary lipids through the lymphatic system into the bloodstream.
  • Lipoprotein
    A spherical structure composed of lipids and proteins, responsible for transporting fats in blood and lymph.
  • Enterocyte
    An absorptive cell lining the small intestine, responsible for taking up digested nutrients including lipids.
  • Lacteal
    A specialized lymphatic capillary in the small intestine that absorbs chylomicrons and transports them to the bloodstream.
  • Adipose Tissue
    A connective tissue where triglycerides are stored for long-term energy reserves.