Digestion of Fats quiz Flashcards

Where does the majority of fat digestion occur in the human body? Most fat digestion occurs in the small intestine, where enzymes and bile work together to break down fats.

What is the function of lingual lipase in fat digestion? Lingual lipase is an enzyme secreted by the tongue that begins the chemical digestion of fats in the mouth.

Which enzyme continues fat digestion in the stomach? Gastric lipase continues the chemical digestion of triglycerides into fatty acids and monoglycerides in the stomach.

What role does bile play in fat digestion? Bile emulsifies large fat droplets into smaller ones, making them more accessible to pancreatic lipases for digestion.

What are the main products of triglyceride digestion by lipases? The main products are free fatty acids and monoglycerides.

What are micelles and what is their function in fat absorption? Micelles are spherical phospholipid complexes that collect digested lipids and facilitate their absorption into enterocytes.