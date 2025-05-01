Disorders of the Digestive System definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Disorders of the Digestive System definitions
  • Esophageal Sphincter
    Muscular ring separating the esophagus and stomach, preventing stomach contents from moving upward.
  • Heartburn
    Burning sensation in the chest caused by stomach acid irritating the esophagus.
  • Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
    Chronic condition where stomach acid frequently flows into the esophagus, causing tissue damage.
  • Peptic Ulcer
    Painful sore in the stomach lining, often resulting from H. pylori infection or prolonged NSAID use.
  • Helicobacter pylori
    Bacterium that colonizes the stomach lining and is a primary cause of peptic ulcers.
  • Celiac Disease
    Autoimmune disorder where gluten triggers immune cells to damage nutrient-absorbing villi in the small intestine.
  • Villi
    Finger-like projections in the small intestine that increase surface area for nutrient absorption.
  • Gluten
    Protein complex found in wheat that can trigger immune responses in individuals with celiac disease.
  • Diarrhea
    Condition marked by excess water in stool, potentially leading to dehydration if severe or prolonged.
  • Constipation
    Condition where stool is excessively dry and hard, often due to too much water absorption in the large intestine.
  • Irritable Bowel Syndrome
    Chronic disorder characterized by abdominal cramping, bloating, and unpredictable bowel habits.
  • Colorectal Cancer
    Malignancy of the colon or rectum, notable for being common, deadly, and linked to lifestyle risk factors.
  • Polyp
    Small growth on the lining of the large intestine, some of which can develop into cancer if not removed.
  • Dietary Fiber
    Indigestible plant material that bulks stool, speeds transit, and supports a healthy gut microbiome.
  • Colonoscopy
    Medical procedure using a camera to inspect the large intestine for abnormalities such as polyps.