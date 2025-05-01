Disorders of the Digestive System definitions Flashcards
Esophageal Sphincter
Muscular ring separating the esophagus and stomach, preventing stomach contents from moving upward.Heartburn
Burning sensation in the chest caused by stomach acid irritating the esophagus.Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
Chronic condition where stomach acid frequently flows into the esophagus, causing tissue damage.Peptic Ulcer
Painful sore in the stomach lining, often resulting from H. pylori infection or prolonged NSAID use.Helicobacter pylori
Bacterium that colonizes the stomach lining and is a primary cause of peptic ulcers.Celiac Disease
Autoimmune disorder where gluten triggers immune cells to damage nutrient-absorbing villi in the small intestine.Villi
Finger-like projections in the small intestine that increase surface area for nutrient absorption.Gluten
Protein complex found in wheat that can trigger immune responses in individuals with celiac disease.Diarrhea
Condition marked by excess water in stool, potentially leading to dehydration if severe or prolonged.Constipation
Condition where stool is excessively dry and hard, often due to too much water absorption in the large intestine.Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Chronic disorder characterized by abdominal cramping, bloating, and unpredictable bowel habits.Colorectal Cancer
Malignancy of the colon or rectum, notable for being common, deadly, and linked to lifestyle risk factors.Polyp
Small growth on the lining of the large intestine, some of which can develop into cancer if not removed.Dietary Fiber
Indigestible plant material that bulks stool, speeds transit, and supports a healthy gut microbiome.Colonoscopy
Medical procedure using a camera to inspect the large intestine for abnormalities such as polyps.