Disorders of the Digestive System definitions Flashcards

Esophageal Sphincter Muscular ring separating the esophagus and stomach, preventing stomach contents from moving upward.

Heartburn Burning sensation in the chest caused by stomach acid irritating the esophagus.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Chronic condition where stomach acid frequently flows into the esophagus, causing tissue damage.

Peptic Ulcer Painful sore in the stomach lining, often resulting from H. pylori infection or prolonged NSAID use.

Helicobacter pylori Bacterium that colonizes the stomach lining and is a primary cause of peptic ulcers.

Celiac Disease Autoimmune disorder where gluten triggers immune cells to damage nutrient-absorbing villi in the small intestine.