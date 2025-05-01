Disorders of the Digestive System quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of the esophageal (cardiac) sphincter? It separates the esophagus from the stomach and prevents stomach contents from moving back up into the esophagus.

What causes the sensation known as heartburn? Heartburn is caused by stomach acid entering the esophagus, which lacks the protective mucus lining of the stomach.

What is gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)? GERD is chronic heartburn caused by frequent movement of stomach acid into the esophagus, leading to tissue damage.

Name two risk factors for developing GERD. Obesity and pregnancy are two risk factors, as both increase pressure on the stomach.

What is a peptic ulcer and what is its primary cause? A peptic ulcer is a painful sore in the stomach lining, primarily caused by infection with H. pylori bacteria.

Besides H. pylori, name two other factors that can contribute to peptic ulcers. Long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (like ibuprofen) and excessive alcohol consumption can contribute to ulcers.