Disorders of the Digestive System quiz Flashcards
Disorders of the Digestive System quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What is the function of the esophageal (cardiac) sphincter?
It separates the esophagus from the stomach and prevents stomach contents from moving back up into the esophagus.What causes the sensation known as heartburn?
Heartburn is caused by stomach acid entering the esophagus, which lacks the protective mucus lining of the stomach.What is gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)?
GERD is chronic heartburn caused by frequent movement of stomach acid into the esophagus, leading to tissue damage.Name two risk factors for developing GERD.
Obesity and pregnancy are two risk factors, as both increase pressure on the stomach.What is a peptic ulcer and what is its primary cause?
A peptic ulcer is a painful sore in the stomach lining, primarily caused by infection with H. pylori bacteria.Besides H. pylori, name two other factors that can contribute to peptic ulcers.
Long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (like ibuprofen) and excessive alcohol consumption can contribute to ulcers.What is celiac disease and what triggers it?
Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks the villi of the small intestine after consuming gluten.What is the main consequence of villi damage in celiac disease?
Damage to the villi reduces surface area for absorption, leading to nutrient deficiencies and weight loss.What is diarrhea and why can it be dangerous?
Diarrhea is excess water in the stool, and if severe, it can cause dangerous dehydration.What causes constipation in the large intestine?
Constipation occurs when too much water is absorbed from the stool, making it dry and hard to pass.What is irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and what are its main symptoms?
IBS is a chronic condition marked by abdominal cramping, bloating, and frequent or sudden diarrhea and/or constipation.What are some common triggers for IBS symptoms?
Certain foods and stress can trigger IBS symptoms, though there is no single known cause.What is colorectal cancer and why is it significant?
Colorectal cancer is cancer of the colon or rectum and is the third most common and deadly cancer type.List two risk factors and one preventive measure for colorectal cancer.
Obesity and high red meat consumption are risk factors; a high-fiber diet is a preventive measure.How does a colonoscopy help prevent colorectal cancer?
A colonoscopy allows doctors to detect and remove polyps, which are precancerous growths in the large intestine.