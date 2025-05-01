Disorders of the Digestive System quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Disorders of the Digestive System quiz

Disorders of the Digestive System quiz
  • What is the function of the esophageal (cardiac) sphincter?
    It separates the esophagus from the stomach and prevents stomach contents from moving back up into the esophagus.
  • What causes the sensation known as heartburn?
    Heartburn is caused by stomach acid entering the esophagus, which lacks the protective mucus lining of the stomach.
  • What is gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)?
    GERD is chronic heartburn caused by frequent movement of stomach acid into the esophagus, leading to tissue damage.
  • Name two risk factors for developing GERD.
    Obesity and pregnancy are two risk factors, as both increase pressure on the stomach.
  • What is a peptic ulcer and what is its primary cause?
    A peptic ulcer is a painful sore in the stomach lining, primarily caused by infection with H. pylori bacteria.
  • Besides H. pylori, name two other factors that can contribute to peptic ulcers.
    Long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (like ibuprofen) and excessive alcohol consumption can contribute to ulcers.
  • What is celiac disease and what triggers it?
    Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks the villi of the small intestine after consuming gluten.
  • What is the main consequence of villi damage in celiac disease?
    Damage to the villi reduces surface area for absorption, leading to nutrient deficiencies and weight loss.
  • What is diarrhea and why can it be dangerous?
    Diarrhea is excess water in the stool, and if severe, it can cause dangerous dehydration.
  • What causes constipation in the large intestine?
    Constipation occurs when too much water is absorbed from the stool, making it dry and hard to pass.
  • What is irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and what are its main symptoms?
    IBS is a chronic condition marked by abdominal cramping, bloating, and frequent or sudden diarrhea and/or constipation.
  • What are some common triggers for IBS symptoms?
    Certain foods and stress can trigger IBS symptoms, though there is no single known cause.
  • What is colorectal cancer and why is it significant?
    Colorectal cancer is cancer of the colon or rectum and is the third most common and deadly cancer type.
  • List two risk factors and one preventive measure for colorectal cancer.
    Obesity and high red meat consumption are risk factors; a high-fiber diet is a preventive measure.
  • How does a colonoscopy help prevent colorectal cancer?
    A colonoscopy allows doctors to detect and remove polyps, which are precancerous growths in the large intestine.