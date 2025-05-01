Eating Disorders definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Body Image Personal thoughts, feelings, and perceptions about one's own body, which can be positive, negative, accurate, or distorted.

Body Dysmorphia Persistent, unhealthy preoccupation with perceived physical flaws, often leading to significant distress and impaired functioning.

Disordered Eating Atypical, unhealthy eating behaviors lacking a clinical diagnosis, including restrictive eating, binging, or purging.

Eating Disorders Clinically defined psychological conditions involving persistent, unhealthy eating behaviors with significant health risks.

Anorexia Nervosa A disorder marked by severe calorie restriction, self-imposed starvation, and the highest mortality rate among eating disorders.

Bulimia Nervosa A disorder involving repeated episodes of binging followed by purging behaviors such as vomiting or laxative use.