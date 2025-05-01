Eating Disorders definitions Flashcards
Eating Disorders definitions
Body Image
Personal thoughts, feelings, and perceptions about one's own body, which can be positive, negative, accurate, or distorted.Body Dysmorphia
Persistent, unhealthy preoccupation with perceived physical flaws, often leading to significant distress and impaired functioning.Disordered Eating
Atypical, unhealthy eating behaviors lacking a clinical diagnosis, including restrictive eating, binging, or purging.Eating Disorders
Clinically defined psychological conditions involving persistent, unhealthy eating behaviors with significant health risks.Anorexia Nervosa
A disorder marked by severe calorie restriction, self-imposed starvation, and the highest mortality rate among eating disorders.Bulimia Nervosa
A disorder involving repeated episodes of binging followed by purging behaviors such as vomiting or laxative use.Binge Eating Disorder
A condition characterized by recurrent episodes of consuming large amounts of food without subsequent purging.Purging
Compensatory behaviors, such as self-induced vomiting or laxative use, intended to prevent weight gain after binging.Binging
Consuming an unusually large quantity of food in a short period, often leading to physical discomfort.Electrolyte Imbalance
Disruption in the body's mineral levels, potentially causing dangerous effects on nerve, muscle, and heart function.Osteoporosis
Reduced bone density resulting from inadequate nutrition, increasing the risk of fractures and bone weakness.Amenorrhea
Loss of the menstrual cycle, often due to insufficient caloric intake, which can impact fertility.Lanugo
Fine, soft hair growth on the body, developed as a response to lowered body temperature from severe calorie restriction.Multidisciplinary Treatment
An approach involving medical, psychological, and nutritional care to address the complex needs of eating disorder patients.Prevalence
The proportion of a population affected by a specific disorder within a given time frame, often higher in females for eating disorders.