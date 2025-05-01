Eating Disorders quiz Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What is body image?
Body image is the sum of thoughts and feelings a person has about their own body, which can be positive or negative.What psychological condition can develop from a persistent negative body image?
A persistent negative body image can develop into body dysmorphia, which is an unhealthy preoccupation with perceived flaws in one's body.How is disordered eating defined?
Disordered eating refers to any atypical and unhealthy eating behaviors that do not meet the criteria for a clinical diagnosis.Name three behaviors that can be considered disordered eating.
Restrictive eating, binging, and excessive exercise are examples of disordered eating behaviors.What distinguishes an eating disorder from disordered eating?
An eating disorder is a persistent psychological disorder with clinical criteria, while disordered eating is a broader, non-clinical term for unhealthy eating behaviors.List the three major eating disorders discussed in the lesson.
The three major eating disorders are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder.What is the primary characteristic of anorexia nervosa?
Anorexia nervosa is characterized by a severe calorie deficit due to restrictive eating, leading to self-imposed starvation.Why is anorexia nervosa considered particularly dangerous?
Anorexia nervosa has one of the highest mortality rates among psychological disorders due to risks like severe electrolyte imbalances.What are some physical effects of anorexia nervosa on the body?
Physical effects include decreased pulse rate, body temperature, muscle mass, bone density (osteoporosis), brittle hair and nails, amenorrhea, and lanugo.How is bulimia nervosa defined?
Bulimia nervosa involves repeated episodes of binging followed by purging behaviors to avoid weight gain.What are common methods of purging in bulimia nervosa?
Common purging methods include self-induced vomiting, laxative use, and excessive exercise.What are some health risks associated with bulimia nervosa?
Health risks include damage to the gastrointestinal tract, mouth, and teeth, as well as electrolyte imbalances and constipation from laxative abuse.How does binge eating disorder differ from bulimia nervosa?
Binge eating disorder involves repeated episodes of binging without any purging behaviors.What are the potential health consequences of binge eating disorder?
Binge eating disorder can lead to obesity and related conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.Why is early intervention important in treating eating disorders?
Early intervention leads to better health outcomes and increases the likelihood of recovery from eating disorders.