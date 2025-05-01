Eating Disorders quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is body image? Body image is the sum of thoughts and feelings a person has about their own body, which can be positive or negative.

What psychological condition can develop from a persistent negative body image? A persistent negative body image can develop into body dysmorphia, which is an unhealthy preoccupation with perceived flaws in one's body.

How is disordered eating defined? Disordered eating refers to any atypical and unhealthy eating behaviors that do not meet the criteria for a clinical diagnosis.

Name three behaviors that can be considered disordered eating. Restrictive eating, binging, and excessive exercise are examples of disordered eating behaviors.

What distinguishes an eating disorder from disordered eating? An eating disorder is a persistent psychological disorder with clinical criteria, while disordered eating is a broader, non-clinical term for unhealthy eating behaviors.

List the three major eating disorders discussed in the lesson. The three major eating disorders are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder.