Energy Balance definitions Flashcards

Energy Balance State determined by the difference between calories consumed and calories expended, directly impacting weight maintenance, gain, or loss.

Calorie Intake Total calories obtained from all foods and beverages, including macronutrients and alcohol, contributing to the body's energy supply.

Calorie Expenditure Sum of all calories used by the body for basic functions, food processing, and physical activity throughout the day.

Basal Metabolic Rate Amount of energy required to maintain essential physiological functions at rest, accounting for the largest portion of daily energy use.

Thermic Effect of Food Energy used to digest, absorb, and metabolize nutrients, typically representing 5–15% of total daily energy expenditure.

Physical Activity Component of energy expenditure encompassing all movement, including both exercise and non-exercise activities.