Energy Balance definitions Flashcards
Energy Balance definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Energy Balance
State determined by the difference between calories consumed and calories expended, directly impacting weight maintenance, gain, or loss.Calorie Intake
Total calories obtained from all foods and beverages, including macronutrients and alcohol, contributing to the body's energy supply.Calorie Expenditure
Sum of all calories used by the body for basic functions, food processing, and physical activity throughout the day.Basal Metabolic Rate
Amount of energy required to maintain essential physiological functions at rest, accounting for the largest portion of daily energy use.Thermic Effect of Food
Energy used to digest, absorb, and metabolize nutrients, typically representing 5–15% of total daily energy expenditure.Physical Activity
Component of energy expenditure encompassing all movement, including both exercise and non-exercise activities.Macronutrients
Nutrients—fats, carbohydrates, and proteins—providing calories, each with distinct caloric values per gram.Positive Energy Balance
Condition where calorie intake exceeds expenditure, resulting in weight gain due to surplus energy storage.Negative Energy Balance
Condition where calorie expenditure surpasses intake, leading to weight loss as stored energy is utilized.Total Energy Expenditure
Combined sum of calories used for basal metabolism, food processing, and all forms of physical activity in a day.Exercise Activity Thermogenesis
Calories burned specifically during intentional exercise, forming a subset of total physical activity energy use.Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis
Energy expended through daily movements not classified as exercise, such as standing, walking, or fidgeting.Lean Body Mass
Body component excluding fat, primarily muscle, which significantly influences basal metabolic rate.Body Composition
Proportion of fat, muscle, and other tissues in the body, affecting metabolic rate and energy needs.Kilocalorie
Unit of energy measurement in nutrition, often referred to as a 'Calorie,' representing the energy needed to raise 1 kg of water by 1°C.