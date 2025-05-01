Skip to main content
Energy Balance definitions Flashcards

Energy Balance definitions
  • Energy Balance
    State determined by the difference between calories consumed and calories expended, directly impacting weight maintenance, gain, or loss.
  • Calorie Intake
    Total calories obtained from all foods and beverages, including macronutrients and alcohol, contributing to the body's energy supply.
  • Calorie Expenditure
    Sum of all calories used by the body for basic functions, food processing, and physical activity throughout the day.
  • Basal Metabolic Rate
    Amount of energy required to maintain essential physiological functions at rest, accounting for the largest portion of daily energy use.
  • Thermic Effect of Food
    Energy used to digest, absorb, and metabolize nutrients, typically representing 5–15% of total daily energy expenditure.
  • Physical Activity
    Component of energy expenditure encompassing all movement, including both exercise and non-exercise activities.
  • Macronutrients
    Nutrients—fats, carbohydrates, and proteins—providing calories, each with distinct caloric values per gram.
  • Positive Energy Balance
    Condition where calorie intake exceeds expenditure, resulting in weight gain due to surplus energy storage.
  • Negative Energy Balance
    Condition where calorie expenditure surpasses intake, leading to weight loss as stored energy is utilized.
  • Total Energy Expenditure
    Combined sum of calories used for basal metabolism, food processing, and all forms of physical activity in a day.
  • Exercise Activity Thermogenesis
    Calories burned specifically during intentional exercise, forming a subset of total physical activity energy use.
  • Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis
    Energy expended through daily movements not classified as exercise, such as standing, walking, or fidgeting.
  • Lean Body Mass
    Body component excluding fat, primarily muscle, which significantly influences basal metabolic rate.
  • Body Composition
    Proportion of fat, muscle, and other tissues in the body, affecting metabolic rate and energy needs.
  • Kilocalorie
    Unit of energy measurement in nutrition, often referred to as a 'Calorie,' representing the energy needed to raise 1 kg of water by 1°C.