Energy Balance quiz Flashcards

What is the definition of energy balance in nutrition? Energy balance is the relationship between calories consumed (intake) and calories expended (expenditure); it determines whether weight is maintained, gained, or lost.

What happens to body weight when calorie intake equals calorie expenditure? When calorie intake equals calorie expenditure, body weight is maintained.

What is the result of a positive energy balance? A positive energy balance, where intake exceeds expenditure, leads to weight gain.

What is the result of a negative energy balance? A negative energy balance, where expenditure exceeds intake, results in weight loss.

What are the three main components of energy expenditure? The three main components are the thermic effect of food (TEF), basal metabolic rate (BMR), and physical activity.

Which component of energy expenditure typically accounts for the largest percentage of total energy use? Basal metabolic rate (BMR) usually accounts for 50-80% of total energy use.