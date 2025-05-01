Energy Balance quiz Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What is the definition of energy balance in nutrition?
Energy balance is the relationship between calories consumed (intake) and calories expended (expenditure); it determines whether weight is maintained, gained, or lost.What happens to body weight when calorie intake equals calorie expenditure?
When calorie intake equals calorie expenditure, body weight is maintained.What is the result of a positive energy balance?
A positive energy balance, where intake exceeds expenditure, leads to weight gain.What is the result of a negative energy balance?
A negative energy balance, where expenditure exceeds intake, results in weight loss.What are the three main components of energy expenditure?
The three main components are the thermic effect of food (TEF), basal metabolic rate (BMR), and physical activity.Which component of energy expenditure typically accounts for the largest percentage of total energy use?
Basal metabolic rate (BMR) usually accounts for 50-80% of total energy use.How many calories per gram are provided by fat, carbohydrates, and protein?
Fat provides 9 calories per gram, carbohydrates provide 4 calories per gram, and protein provides 4 calories per gram.How many calories per gram does alcohol provide?
Alcohol provides 7 calories per gram.What is the thermic effect of food (TEF) and what percentage of energy use does it typically represent?
TEF is the energy used to digest, absorb, and metabolize food, typically representing 5-15% of energy use.What factors can influence an individual's basal metabolic rate (BMR)?
BMR is influenced by body size, body composition (lean mass), sex, age, calorie intake, and individual variation.How does body composition affect BMR?
Individuals with more lean body mass (muscle) have a higher BMR than those with more body fat.What is non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT)?
NEAT is the energy expended for all activities other than sleeping, eating, or sports-like exercise, such as walking, standing, and fidgeting.What is the combined typical range for energy expenditure from physical activity (EAT + NEAT)?
Physical activity (EAT + NEAT) typically accounts for 15-50% of total energy expenditure.Why is calculating calorie expenditure more complex than calculating calorie intake?
Calorie expenditure varies between individuals due to genetics, hormonal changes, and lifestyle, making it harder to estimate than intake.Why doesn't the sum of macronutrient grams in a food always equal the total weight of the food?
Foods contain water and other non-caloric components, so the sum of macronutrient grams is less than the total food weight.