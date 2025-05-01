Energy in Food quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is metabolism in the context of nutrition? Metabolism is the set of chemical reactions that break down and use food molecules to release energy in the cells.

What unit is used to measure the energy in food? The energy in food is measured in calories.

What is the technical definition of a lowercase 'c' calorie? A lowercase 'c' calorie is the energy needed to heat one gram of water by one degree Celsius.

Why is the lowercase 'c' calorie not typically used in nutrition? Because it represents a very small amount of energy, which is not practical for measuring the energy in food.

What is an uppercase 'C' Calorie (kilocalorie or kcal)? An uppercase 'C' Calorie, kilocalorie, or kcal is equal to 1,000 lowercase 'c' calories.

How much energy does one kilocalorie provide in terms of heating water? One kilocalorie is the energy needed to raise one liter of water by one degree Celsius.