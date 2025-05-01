Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Energy in Food quiz Flashcards

Energy in Food quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is metabolism in the context of nutrition?
    Metabolism is the set of chemical reactions that break down and use food molecules to release energy in the cells.
  • What unit is used to measure the energy in food?
    The energy in food is measured in calories.
  • What is the technical definition of a lowercase 'c' calorie?
    A lowercase 'c' calorie is the energy needed to heat one gram of water by one degree Celsius.
  • Why is the lowercase 'c' calorie not typically used in nutrition?
    Because it represents a very small amount of energy, which is not practical for measuring the energy in food.
  • What is an uppercase 'C' Calorie (kilocalorie or kcal)?
    An uppercase 'C' Calorie, kilocalorie, or kcal is equal to 1,000 lowercase 'c' calories.
  • How much energy does one kilocalorie provide in terms of heating water?
    One kilocalorie is the energy needed to raise one liter of water by one degree Celsius.
  • Which unit do nutrition labels use to report calories?
    Nutrition labels use the uppercase 'C' Calorie or kilocalorie, even if written as a lowercase 'c'.
  • How many calories per gram do carbohydrates provide?
    Carbohydrates provide 4 calories per gram.
  • How many calories per gram do proteins provide?
    Proteins provide 4 calories per gram.
  • How many calories per gram do fats provide?
    Fats provide 9 calories per gram.
  • How many calories per gram does alcohol provide?
    Alcohol provides 7 calories per gram, though it is not a macronutrient.
  • How do you calculate the total calories in a food item from its macronutrient content?
    Multiply the grams of each macronutrient by its respective calories per gram, then sum the results.
  • Why might the total grams of macronutrients not equal the total weight of a food item?
    Because foods contain other components like water, which add weight but do not provide calories.
  • Why do fats provide more energy per gram than carbohydrates or proteins?
    Fats provide more than twice as much energy per gram because they are more energy-dense.
  • If a serving of food contains 1g carbohydrate, 8g fat, and 7g protein, how many total calories does it provide?
    It provides 4 (carbs) + 72 (fat) + 28 (protein) = 104 total calories.