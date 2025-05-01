Skip to main content
Ergogenic Aids definitions Flashcards

Ergogenic Aids definitions
  • Ergogenic Aid
    A substance, device, or technique used to enhance athletic performance or recovery, ranging from supplements to pharmaceuticals.
  • Dietary Supplement
    A product taken orally that contains nutrients or other substances intended to improve health or performance.
  • Caffeine
    A stimulant that can lower perceived effort, increase fat usage during exercise, and is sometimes restricted in sports.
  • Creatine
    A compound linked to the ATP-CP system, known for boosting short-term performance and muscle mass with generally minor benefits.
  • Anabolic Steroid
    A synthetic substance that greatly increases muscle strength and mass but carries severe health risks and is banned in sports.
  • Muscle Mass
    The total amount of muscle tissue in the body, often targeted for increase by certain ergogenic aids.
  • Muscle Strength
    The capacity of muscles to exert force, which can be significantly enhanced by anabolic substances.
  • Glycogen
    A stored form of carbohydrate in muscles, preserved during exercise when fat usage is increased by certain aids.
  • Dehydration
    A condition resulting from excessive fluid loss, which can be a side effect of some performance-enhancing substances.
  • ATP-CP System
    An energy pathway in muscles that supports short bursts of high-intensity activity, associated with creatine use.
  • Hormone Imbalance
    A disruption in normal hormone levels, often a side effect of anabolic steroid use.
  • Mood Swing
    Rapid and extreme changes in emotional state, sometimes caused by certain performance-enhancing drugs.
  • Nutritious Diet
    A balanced intake of essential nutrients, considered fundamental for optimal athletic performance.
  • Proper Hydration
    Adequate fluid intake to maintain body function, crucial for athletic performance and recovery.
  • Side Effect
    An unintended and often negative outcome resulting from the use of certain ergogenic aids.