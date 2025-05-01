Ergogenic Aids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ergogenic Aid A substance, device, or technique used to enhance athletic performance or recovery, ranging from supplements to pharmaceuticals.

Dietary Supplement A product taken orally that contains nutrients or other substances intended to improve health or performance.

Caffeine A stimulant that can lower perceived effort, increase fat usage during exercise, and is sometimes restricted in sports.

Creatine A compound linked to the ATP-CP system, known for boosting short-term performance and muscle mass with generally minor benefits.

Anabolic Steroid A synthetic substance that greatly increases muscle strength and mass but carries severe health risks and is banned in sports.

Muscle Mass The total amount of muscle tissue in the body, often targeted for increase by certain ergogenic aids.