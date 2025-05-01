Ergogenic Aids definitions Flashcards
Ergogenic Aids definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Ergogenic Aid
A substance, device, or technique used to enhance athletic performance or recovery, ranging from supplements to pharmaceuticals.Dietary Supplement
A product taken orally that contains nutrients or other substances intended to improve health or performance.Caffeine
A stimulant that can lower perceived effort, increase fat usage during exercise, and is sometimes restricted in sports.Creatine
A compound linked to the ATP-CP system, known for boosting short-term performance and muscle mass with generally minor benefits.Anabolic Steroid
A synthetic substance that greatly increases muscle strength and mass but carries severe health risks and is banned in sports.Muscle Mass
The total amount of muscle tissue in the body, often targeted for increase by certain ergogenic aids.Muscle Strength
The capacity of muscles to exert force, which can be significantly enhanced by anabolic substances.Glycogen
A stored form of carbohydrate in muscles, preserved during exercise when fat usage is increased by certain aids.Dehydration
A condition resulting from excessive fluid loss, which can be a side effect of some performance-enhancing substances.ATP-CP System
An energy pathway in muscles that supports short bursts of high-intensity activity, associated with creatine use.Hormone Imbalance
A disruption in normal hormone levels, often a side effect of anabolic steroid use.Mood Swing
Rapid and extreme changes in emotional state, sometimes caused by certain performance-enhancing drugs.Nutritious Diet
A balanced intake of essential nutrients, considered fundamental for optimal athletic performance.Proper Hydration
Adequate fluid intake to maintain body function, crucial for athletic performance and recovery.Side Effect
An unintended and often negative outcome resulting from the use of certain ergogenic aids.