Ergogenic Aids quiz Flashcards
What are ergogenic aids?
Ergogenic aids are substances, devices, or techniques used to enhance athletic performance or recovery.Name two types of ergogenic aids mentioned in the lesson.
Two types of ergogenic aids mentioned are dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals.What does it mean if an ergogenic aid is anabolic?
An anabolic ergogenic aid helps build up muscle mass and muscle strength.How does caffeine act as an ergogenic aid?
Caffeine reduces perceived effort during exercise and increases fat usage, which helps spare glycogen.What is a potential negative effect of caffeine use in sports?
Caffeine can cause dehydration, and high doses are banned in some sports.Which energy system is creatine associated with?
Creatine is associated with the ATP-CP (adenosine triphosphate–creatine phosphate) system.What are the main benefits of creatine as an ergogenic aid?
Creatine may boost short-term performance and increase muscle mass.Is creatine generally considered safe when used properly?
Yes, creatine is generally considered safe when used properly.What are the limitations of creatine's benefits?
The benefits of creatine are generally considered to be minor.What effects do anabolic steroids have on the body?
Anabolic steroids can significantly increase muscle strength and muscle mass.List two serious health risks associated with anabolic steroid use.
Anabolic steroids can cause hormone imbalances and increase the risk of cancer and high blood pressure.Are anabolic steroids allowed in sports?
No, anabolic steroids are banned in sports.Why should ergogenic aids not replace a nutritious diet and proper hydration?
Because a nutritious diet and proper hydration are more fundamentally important for optimal athletic performance.What is one reason athletes might use caffeine as an ergogenic aid?
Athletes might use caffeine to reduce perceived effort and increase fat usage during exercise.What are some severe side effects of anabolic steroids?
Severe side effects include mood swings, hormone imbalances, cancer, and high blood pressure.