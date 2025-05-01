Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Ergogenic Aids quiz Flashcards

Ergogenic Aids quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What are ergogenic aids?
    Ergogenic aids are substances, devices, or techniques used to enhance athletic performance or recovery.
  • Name two types of ergogenic aids mentioned in the lesson.
    Two types of ergogenic aids mentioned are dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals.
  • What does it mean if an ergogenic aid is anabolic?
    An anabolic ergogenic aid helps build up muscle mass and muscle strength.
  • How does caffeine act as an ergogenic aid?
    Caffeine reduces perceived effort during exercise and increases fat usage, which helps spare glycogen.
  • What is a potential negative effect of caffeine use in sports?
    Caffeine can cause dehydration, and high doses are banned in some sports.
  • Which energy system is creatine associated with?
    Creatine is associated with the ATP-CP (adenosine triphosphate–creatine phosphate) system.
  • What are the main benefits of creatine as an ergogenic aid?
    Creatine may boost short-term performance and increase muscle mass.
  • Is creatine generally considered safe when used properly?
    Yes, creatine is generally considered safe when used properly.
  • What are the limitations of creatine's benefits?
    The benefits of creatine are generally considered to be minor.
  • What effects do anabolic steroids have on the body?
    Anabolic steroids can significantly increase muscle strength and muscle mass.
  • List two serious health risks associated with anabolic steroid use.
    Anabolic steroids can cause hormone imbalances and increase the risk of cancer and high blood pressure.
  • Are anabolic steroids allowed in sports?
    No, anabolic steroids are banned in sports.
  • Why should ergogenic aids not replace a nutritious diet and proper hydration?
    Because a nutritious diet and proper hydration are more fundamentally important for optimal athletic performance.
  • What is one reason athletes might use caffeine as an ergogenic aid?
    Athletes might use caffeine to reduce perceived effort and increase fat usage during exercise.
  • What are some severe side effects of anabolic steroids?
    Severe side effects include mood swings, hormone imbalances, cancer, and high blood pressure.