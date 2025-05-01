Ergogenic Aids quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What are ergogenic aids? Ergogenic aids are substances, devices, or techniques used to enhance athletic performance or recovery.

Name two types of ergogenic aids mentioned in the lesson. Two types of ergogenic aids mentioned are dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals.

What does it mean if an ergogenic aid is anabolic? An anabolic ergogenic aid helps build up muscle mass and muscle strength.

How does caffeine act as an ergogenic aid? Caffeine reduces perceived effort during exercise and increases fat usage, which helps spare glycogen.

What is a potential negative effect of caffeine use in sports? Caffeine can cause dehydration, and high doses are banned in some sports.

Which energy system is creatine associated with? Creatine is associated with the ATP-CP (adenosine triphosphate–creatine phosphate) system.